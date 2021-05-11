Blockchain-Powered Data Marketplace Market May Observe Booming Growth by 2028| AWS, Google, Nokia, Snowflake, Dawex Data Exchange Technology, Microsoft

A data marketplace is a online transactional location or store that facilitates the buying and selling of data. As many businesses seek to augment or enrich internal data sets with external data, cloud-based data marketplaces are appearing at a growing rate to match data consumers with the right data sellers.

The Finnish smartphone and telecom equipment giant Nokia recently launched a blockchain-powered data marketplace to provide quick access to datasets and help enterprises share data and AI models seamlessly. Nokia’s data marketplace as-a-service will allow businesses to monetise their data safely and securely.

Besides offering secure data exchanges and authorisation mechanisms, Nokia Data Marketplace claims to enable a wide range of vertical use cases, including supply chain automation, aerospace, electric vehicle charging stations, environmental data monetisation and others.

Request a sample copy of report @ https://www.reportconsultant.com/request_sample.php?id=82970

The Blockchain-Powered Data Marketplace Market report gives the 360 degree perspective on the fundamentals of market, definitions, groupings, applications and industry chain review, industry arrangements and plans, item details, forms, cost structures and afterward on. At that point it examine the world’s primary district and economic situations, including the product value, benefit, limit, creation, limit usage, request and development pace of industry.

Key Players:

AWS

Google

Nokia

Snowflake

Dawex Data Exchange Technology

Harbr

Microsoft

Highlights of the report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the parent market

Important changes in market dynamics

Market segmentation up to the second or third level

Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume

Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments

Market shares and strategies of key players

Emerging niche segments and regional markets

An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

The report covers the major driving factors influencing the revenue scale of the Blockchain-Powered Data Marketplace Market and details about the surging demand in this area. The report then highlights the latest trends and challenges that leading industry contenders could face. The significant applications and potential business areas are also added to this report. Blockchain-Powered Data Marketplace market research is provided for international markets as well as development trends, competitive landscape analysis and development status of key regions. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and analysis of cost structures. This report also shows import/export consumption, supply and demand, costs, prices, revenues and gross margins.

Get Slay May Offers upto 40% Discount available on this Report @ https://www.reportconsultant.com/ask_for_discount.php?id=82970

By Type

Personal data marketplaces

Business data marketplaces

Sensor data marketplaces

Benefits for sellers

Benefits for buyers

Others

By region

Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

The report provides major statistics of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market. Blockchain-Powered Data Marketplace is explained in detail in various regions and various segments of the industry.

Table of Content:

A descriptive view of the business framework

Offers review from customers

Different approaches for exploring the Blockchain-Powered Data Marketplace opportunities

Holistic snapshot of the competitive landscape

Market segmentation across the globe

Fragmentation of Blockchain-Powered Data Marketplace over the regions

Detailed analysis of key players, vendors, and traders

Informative data for strategic planning of business

Risk evaluation method

Prerequisite of Blockchain-Powered Data Marketplace

Forecast the futuristic developments and upcoming competitors

Appendix

About Us:

Report Consultant – A worldwide pacesetter in analytics, research and advisory that can assist you to renovate your business and modify your approach. With us, you will learn to take decisions intrepidly by taking calculative risks leading to lucrative business in the ever-changing market. We make sense of drawbacks, opportunities, circumstances, estimations and information using our experienced skills and verified methodologies.

Our research reports will give you the most realistic and incomparable experience of revolutionary market solutions. We have effectively steered business all over the world through our market research reports with our predictive nature and are exceptionally positioned to lead digital transformations. Thus, we craft greater value for clients by presenting progressive opportunities in the futuristic market.

Contact us:

Riaana Singh

(Report Consultant)

sales@reportconsultant.com

www.reportconsultant.com