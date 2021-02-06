Blockchain Market – Detailed Analysis Of Current Industry Figures With Forecasts Growth By 2025|SAP, IBM, AWS, Microsoft and more.

Global Blockchain market research provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Global Blockchain market analysis is provided for the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed.

The Global Blockchain Market size is expected to grow from USD 1.2 Billion in 2018 to USD 23.3 Billion by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 80.2% during the forecast period. This report spread across 253 pages, profiling 25 companies and supported with 60 tables and 40 figures are now available in this research.

Top Key Players Profiled in the Blockchain Market:

IBM (US)

AWS (US)

Microsoft (US)

SAP (Germany)

Intel (US)

Oracle (US)

Bitfury (US)

Cegeka (Netherlands)

Earthport (UK)

Guardtime (Estonia)

Digital Asset Holdings (US)

Chain (US)

Huawei (China)

BlockCypher (US)

Symbiont (US)

BigchainDB (Germany)

Applied Blockchain (UK)

RecordsKeeper (Gibraltar)

Blockpoint (US)

Auxesis Group (India)

BTL Group (Canada)

Blockchain Foundry (Singapore)

AlphaPoint (US)

Factom (US)

The retail and eCommerce industry vertical is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the blockchain market by vertical during the forecast period. Retail and eCommerce organizations are making huge investments to enhance customer experience. The blockchain technology is progressively elevating the customer experience. With a positive customer experience, retail and eCommerce businesses are expected to achieve customer loyalty.

The large enterprises segment is expected to hold a larger market size in the blockchain market by organization size during the forecast period. Availability of sufficient capital and other resources to incorporate newer technologies are expected to enable large enterprises to take the lead in the market.

“North America to account for the largest market share, whereas Asia Pacific (APAC) to grow at the highest CAGR”

North America is estimated to hold the largest market size and dominate the global blockchain marketin2018, as the region is an early adopter of the blockchain technology. North America is considered the most advanced region in terms of technology adoption and infrastructure. The regional presence of key industry players offering blockchain technology solutions is the main factor driving the North American blockchain market.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company: Tier 1 – 35%, Tier 2 – 45%, and Tier 3 – 20%

By Designation: C-level – 35%, Director level – 25%, and Others – 40%

By Region: North America – 45%, Europe – 20%, APAC – 30%, RoW – 5%

Competitive Landscape of Blockchain Market:

1 Overview

2 Competitive Scenario

2.1 Partnerships, Agreements, and Collaborations

2.2 New Product Launches/Product Enhancements

2.3 Mergers and Acquisitions

2.4 Business Expansions

Reason to access this report:

The report will help the market leaders/new entrants in the blockchain market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall blockchain market and the sub segments. This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better position their businesses and to plan suitable go-to-market strategies.