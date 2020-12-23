Blockchain IoT Market Revenue Surge to USD 6,500 Million by 2026

According to the research study, the global blockchain IoT market in 2019 was close to USD 100 Million. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 90% and is anticipated to touch USD 6,500 Million by 2026.

Blockchain IoT is an emerging field that is used to secure the confidential data of industries. This novel technology does not permit accession to the data from any third-party sources. The increasing penetration of blockchain and IoT in various businesses & industries is attributed to the generation and secure storage of huge amounts of confidential data, thereby likely to escalate the global blockchain IoT market growth at a splendid rate. Moreover, highly supportive regulations & policies set by governments in favor of blockchain and IoT technology are likely to generate multiple business opportunities for the industries operating in the blockchain IoT market.

Top Market Players

Some of the key players driving the global blockchain IoT market are Amazon.com Inc., IBM Corporation, Filament, Cisco Systems, Microsoft Corporation, Ethereum Foundation, R3, Intel Corporation, KrypC, and The Linux Foundation, among others.

Global Blockchain IoT Market: Offering Segmentation Analysis

Infrastructure provider

Software

Hardware

Global Blockchain IoT Market: Application Segmentation Analysis

Data security

Asset tracking and management

Data communication/sharing

Smart contracts

Others (Workforce Management and Real-Time Workforce Tracking)

Global Blockchain IoT Market: End-User Segmentation Analysis

Healthcare

Smart city

Manufacturing

Transportation and logistics

Energy and utility

Retail

Building management

Wearable and mobile devices

Others (mining, construction, agriculture, food, real estate, and pharmaceuticals)

Blockchain, using its technology protocol, allows a secure exchange of data within a specific network of multiple parties. The data sharing process does not involve any sort of intermediates. The network participants intercommunicate with encrypted identities and peer-to-peer connections. Each data transaction is added to the immutable list of transactions and the data is accessible to all the participants within the network. Blockchain hardware, with the strong support of IoT, transfers data from a secure source to the cloud network. Therefore, the extensive importance of hardware in secure data transactions is flourishing its demand in the global blockchain IoT market.

The global blockchain IoT market research report delivers an acute valuation and taxonomy of the global blockchain IoT industry by practically splitting the market on the basis of different offerings, applications, end-users, and regions. Through the analysis of the historical and projected trends, all the segments and sub-segments were evaluated through the bottom-up approach, and different market sizes have been projected for FY 2020 to FY 2026.

