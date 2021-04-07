Blockchain IoT Market Report 2021 – Future Development, Covid-19 Impact, Manufacturers, Trends, Share and Growth Opportunity

Get Free Sample Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=2064676

The global blockchain IoT market size is projected to grow from USD 258 million in 2020 to USD 2,409 million by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 45.1% during the forecast period.

Top Key Players Profiled in the Blockchain IoT Market:

IBM (US)

Microsoft (US)

Intel (US)

Amazon Web Services (US)

Huawei (China)

Cisco (US)

SAP (Germany)

Ethereum Foundation (Switzerland)

The Linux Foundation (US)

R3 (US)

Arctouch (US)

Waltonchain (China)

Helium (US)

Factom (US)

HYPR (US)

Chronicled (US)

KrypC (India)

IoTeX (Singapore)

Discovery (Malta)

Iota (Germany)

Atonomi (US)

Xage (US)

Ambrosus (Estonia)

NetObjex (US)

Grid+ (US)

The software for blockchain IoT connects network-based requests placed by users for accessing backend data to the network. The blockchain software components consist of node application, consensus mechanism, virtual machines, and shared ledger. Blockchain helps cumulate technical and business information, fraud detection results, and user behavior data with the rest of the enterprise architecture via real-time demand tools. Software tools help visualize insights for quick and simple data gathering and enhanced predictive capabilities.

Merging IoT with blockchain can not only increase operational efficiency but also ensures a more secure environment. The symphony of IoT and blockchain technology is tremendously contributing to the growth of industries, such as healthcare, transportation, energy and utilities, and supply chain management in asset tracking and management. Asset management is primarily used for planning assets, improving real-time communication, monitoring asset condition, and proactively managing enterprise assets.

Asia Pacific (APAC) has witnessed an advanced and dynamic adoption of new technologies and is expected to record the highest CAGR in the global Blockchain IoT market during the forecast period. The Blockchain IoT market in Asia Pacific (APAC) is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. APAC countries are increasingly investing in blockchain IoT projects. The region comprises emerging economies, such as ANZ, China, Japan, Singapore, and rest of APAC countries.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company Type: Tier 1 – 24%, Tier 2 – 20%, and Tier 3 – 56%

By Designation: C-level – 38%, D-level – 28%, and Others – 34%

By Region: North America – 65%, Europe – 20%, Asia Pacific – 12%, RoW – 3%

Reason to access this report:

The report will help the market leaders/new entrants with information on the revenue numbers’ closest approximations for the overall Blockchain IoT market and its sub-segments. This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better position their businesses and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.

