Blockchain IoT Market 2021 Competitive Insights – IBM Corporation, Intel Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc., Amazon Inc.

Blockchain IoT Market – Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020 – 2025)

The Blockchain IoT Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

The blockchain IoT market is expected to register a CAGR of 40% over the forecast period, 2020 – 2025.

Top Leading Companies of Global Blockchain IoT Market are IBM Corporation, Intel Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc., Amazon Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, The Linux Foundation, KrypC Technologies, Ethereum Foundation, R3 LLC, IoTA, Waltonchain and others.

Regional Outlook of Blockchain IoT Market report includes the following geographic areas such as: North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and ROW.

Industry News and Developments:

– October 2019 – IBM announced a new supply chain service based on its blockchain platform and its recently acquired, Red Hat open-source software. This service enables developers to integrate legacy data systems on to the distributed ledger with the help of open APIs. The end users, such as distributors, manufacturers, and retailers, would seamlessly be able to integrate the data from sources, such as IoT sensor systems onto Hyperledger, so as to track products throughout the supply chain in real-time.

– September 2019- Linux Foundation announced that it seeks to closely integrate with IOTA Foundation to further leverage LF Edge table. This open collaboration leads the development of LF Edge framework, which is an open-source stack of cloud interoperability, IoT edge with distributed ledger technologies, and would help the company leverage its stack of technologies to advance its development approach toward interoperable solutions for IoT, cloud and edge integration.

Key Market Trends:

Smart City End Users to Hold a Major Market Share

– Over the last few decades, the world has experienced unparalleled urban growth, majorly due to an increase in population, scarcity of resources, and climate changes. According to the United Nations, about 54% of people dwell in cities, which is expected to reach 66% by 2050. To cope up with the urban growth, government bodies are focusing on modern technologies, such as IoT, wireless communication, and blockchain, aiming to reduce cost and use resources optimally.

– For instance, the Netherlands deployed IoT infrastructure in Amsterdam to regulate and monitor the city’s energy usage, traffic flow, and safety, real-time.

– Data security is one of the vital constraints for devices and services deployed in a metropolitan city, which leveraged with the blockchain’s decentralized platform, ensures the trust of the public, and hence, fosters the growth of the market.

What Are The Market Factors That Are Explained In The Report?

Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

Analytical Tools: The Blockchain IoT Market Report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

