Blockchain In Wealth Management Market 2021-2028 is Wealthy Growth in Worldwide with Leading Key Players- Deloitte, Wipro, NASDAQ, IBM, Hitachi, Daimler AG, Hive Blockchain Technologies, XNET, Long Island Blockchain, Riot Blockchain

The wealth management industry is running on business models and processes fabricated on decades-old technologies. These legacy systems and processes often result in costly data maintenance and pose severe threats to client-related sensitive data, transactional data and the institution’s reputation with clients and regulators. A leak of such data can lead to hefty monetary fines and the loss of customer trust. Additionally, many legacy systems are not flexible enough to implement new workflows as per market needs.

Blockchain is important to the wealth management industry because of two important capabilities. First, they can act as a digital wrapper around any asset; and second, they allow the exchange of those assets on decentralized networks.

Blockchain allows wealth managers to identify and recommend products to customers with precision. A number of firms are already employing dedicated resources to understand and integrate Blockchain into their businesses as it has the potential to increase the industry’s basic value proposition trust. According to a report by IDC, at least 25% of the Forbes Global 2000 companies will use Blockchain as a foundation for digital trust by 2021. While Blockchain has begun making waves in the wealth management industry, the unexplored domain is how it will transform the way the industry works.

Blockchain is a new phenomenon in the wealth management industry.

Over the next five years, Blockchain is set to grow by 43 percent in the wealth management industry

The market giants are diving in to use the Blockchain technology to its fullest. Microsoft is providing Blockchain as a service by partnering with ConsenSys. They together announced ‘Ethereum Blockchain’ as a Service (DBaaS) on Microsoft Azure (the leading cloud computing platform) to provide their customers a smarter and robust cloud environment.

Bitcoin is the most recognized cryptocurrency and makes up over two-thirds of the market capitalization of the top 10 cryptocurrencies

The Blockchain is expected to grow by 110% by 2021

This global Blockchain In Wealth Management market is further segmented in regions such as North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India. An increase in disposable income and notable characteristics are giving the market a financial boost. An incredible amount of resources is being invested in its development, which is resulting in market progression.

In addition, the Global Blockchain In Wealth Management Market report also explains the causes and factors responsible for industry trends, allowing the reader to understand the various approaches taken by key actors to gain a firm position in the industry. This information is based on a research exploration that helps the reader identify characteristics such as stability, expansion rate, drivers, restrictions and opportunities, which makes it easier for new and existing key players to make conscious corporate decisions. According to requirements

