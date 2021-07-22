Blockchain in Telecom Market Examined in New Market Research Report Opportunity and Forecast,2021-2028

A blockchain is a public electronic ledge transferred to shareholders in a network that maintains a all complete transactions history among two or more parties. It helps telecom companies to streamline the procedure, mark them protected, apparent and proficient and find new revenue streams through digital packet worth propositions. The telecommunications value chain consists of delivering the essential network infrastructure and stronger connectivity for media, data, voice, and other related services. Blockchain technology allows telecom companies to call for data integrity, data security, fraud prevention, and data inspection. Therefore, increase in adoption of blockchain technology in telecom industry.

The main reason for the growth of blockchain in the telecom market is the growing security concerns among all the telecom companies in the world. The second factor is the growing support for BSS and OSS processes that encourage the growth of blockchain in the telecom market. However, the rise in concerns regarding user authenticity restricts the growth of the blockchain in telecom market. The increase in the integration of blockchain technology for the implementation of 5G is expected to provide lucrative opportunities to drive the market.Smart contracts allow computer code to execute automatically when certain conditions are met. The increase in adoption of smart contract in telecom industry, owing to provides opportunity for automation in their interior operations, includes supply chain management, billing, and roaming. In addition, it helps telecom company to manage all the billing related to roaming service and prevention against fraudulent traffic.

With mobile payments on the rise in countries like India and China, the sector is boasting huge potential for the market. In addition, larger number of telecoms have been adopting blockchain technology to handle the transactions through wallets more secure and cheaper. For instance, the major telecom companies in Asia-pacific like China Mobile, Jio, Airtel and China Telecom are adopting blockchain technology to offer digital wallets to permit customer-to-customer payments.

Key benefits of the report:

This study presents the analytical depiction of the global blockchain in telecom industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the global blockchain in telecom market share.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2021 to 2027 to highlight the global blockchain in telecom market growth scenario.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

The report provides a detailed global blockchain in telecom market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years.

