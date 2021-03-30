Blockchain In Telecom Market 2021 Disclosing Latest Advancements – Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE

Market Insights Reports delivers key insights on the Blockchain In Telecom market in its latest report titled, “Blockchain In Telecom Market – Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, And Forecasts (2021 – 2025)” provides an in-depth analysis of key players strategies, market growth, product demand, growth factors, technological innovations, regional outlook and global dynamics which includes drivers, challenges, and opportunities dominant in the industry. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The blockchain in telecom market was valued at USD 151.93 million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 677.66 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 28.3% over the forecast period 2020 – 2025.

Top Key Players in the Global Blockchain In Telecom Market: Blockchain Foundry Inc., Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, ShoCard Inc, and Others.

Industry News and Update:

– July 2019 – South Korea’s largest telecom and the third top conglomerate SK Group invested $10 million in major global blockchain firm ConsenSys for entering into token economy.

– February 2019 – SKT partnered with the world’s fifth largest telecom firm, Germany’s Deutsche Telekom, to create a blockchain-enabled mobile identification solution.

– July 2018: The global blockchain consortium of telecom carriers, the Carrier Blockchain Study Group (CBSG) announced that Axiata, PLDT, PT. Telin, Turkcell, Viettel, and Zain Group agreed to jointly explore and build a next-generation global cross-carrier blockchain platform and ecosystem.

Market Overview:

Increasing adoption of 5G is a catalyst for blockchain implementation in telecom, as 5G is helping in quick and reliable blockchain operation.

– Telecommunications or telecom fraud is a fast-growing field of criminal activity. According to Europol’s European Cybercrime Centre and Trend Micro, telecom fraud costs USD 32.7 billion annually to the world. It represents a new challenge for law enforcement agencies. Blockchain can help in fraud detection and prevention for communication service providers.

– Scalability and interoperability are the factors necessary for blockchain adoption. This is only possible when industry standards are set, which is at a lagging phase right now. Telecom sector is struggling with mass adoption of blockchain technology.

Top Line Market Forecast:

Both Regional and Global sectors are included in the Outlook, with special breakouts for the NAM, European, MENA, and Asia-Pacific regions. The data covered is from 2015 to 2019 historically and from 2020 to 2025 forecasted, it also includes the impact of Covid-19 both on the short- and long-term prospects of the industry.

Asia-Pacific to Witness the Highest Growth

– The region boasts of tremendous potential for the market, owing to growing prominence in mobile payments in countries, such as India and China. India, specifically after the demonetization scheme in 2016, has witnessed a lot of Telco’s shifting toward this model.

– For instance, Jio and Airtel, the country’s leading telcos, offer their digital wallets to enable customer-to-customer payments. Thus, adoption of blockchain to handle the transactions by these companies could make their wallets more secure and cheaper.

– China Mobile, China Telecom, and China Unicom have joined the CAICT’s Trusted Blockchain Initiative, which will use blockchain to bolster operations and security in the industry. The companies are expected to focus on blockchain-based apps that relate to IoT data sharing and customer identity verification.

