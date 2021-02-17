Blockchain in Media, Advertising, and Entertainment Market 2021 Analysis By Innovations, New Technology And Research – IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Bitfury Group Limited, SAP SE, Accenture

Global “Blockchain in Media, Advertising, and Entertainment Market” 2021 Research report produces information with reference to market size, share, trends, growth, cost structure, capacity, revenue, and forecast 2027. This report also contains the general and comprehensive study of the Blockchain in Media, Advertising, and Entertainment market with all its aspects influencing the growth of the market. This report is a full-scale quantitative survey of the Blockchain in Media, Advertising, and Entertainment industry and provides data for building strategies to expand the market growth and effectiveness.

The blockchain in media, advertising, and entertainment industry was valued at USD 166.6 million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 4371.31 million by 2026 at a CAGR of 71.4% during the forecast period 2021 – 2026

Top Leading Companies of Global Blockchain in Media, Advertising, and Entertainment Market are: IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Ernst & Young Global Limited, Bitfury Group Limited, SAP SE, Accenture, Amazon Web Services, Inc., Oracle Corporation, Infosys Limited, Ujo Music and others.

January 2019 – Global blockchain company The Bitfury Group, recently announced the launch of a music and entertainment division that will create an open-source music platform secured by the bitcoin blockchain. The open-source platform, named SurroundTM, will encourage collaboration and promote innovation within the industry, the company said.

– June 2018 – EY and Microsoft launched a blockchain solution for content rights and royalties management. Aiming to streamline the costly and time-consuming processes in entertainment rights and royalties, the solution is first being deployed within gaming with Microsoft and its game publisher partners.

Payments Application is Expected to Dominate the Market

– Media users are nowadays highly accustomed to having free access to a broad variety of content. This is primarily because the media and entertainment industry is a contract-based business that places a premium on the protection of intellectual property. Also, all media segments have suffered significantly from digitization, since content can be copied and distributed quickly without loss of quality.

– Blockchain technology provides real-time consumption-based pricing against assets with an immutable state and digital identity. This solution reduces transaction costs by 40% to 80%, depending upon the level of adoption and extension in the industry, thus making payment application the leading segment amongst others. Another popular application, cryptocurrency, is facilitating micropayments to content providers. Companies use it for enabling customers to buy and play single songs or videos, for instance, or to purchase permission to read a news article.

