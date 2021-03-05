Blockchain in Manufacturing Market latest advancements and business scenario 2021 to 2026

The Global Blockchain in Manufacturing Market Research Report 2021-2026 is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand, and supply data (as applicable). The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Market study provides comprehensive data which enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The global spending on the blockchain by the manufacturing sector was valued at USD 313.08 million in 2019, and it is expected to reach a value of USD 9,298.50 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 76.26% over the forecast period 2020 -2025.

Get a Free Sample Copy of this Report:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/10192355742/blockchain-in-manufacturing-market-growth-trends-and-forecast-2020-2025/inquiry?Mode=74

Top Companies in the Global Blockchain in Manufacturing Market are IBM Corporation, Intel Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Amazon Web Services Inc., Wipro Limited, Oracle Corporation, Accenture PLC, Factom Inc., Advanced Micro Devices Inc., SAP SE, Infosys Ltd and Other

Industry News and Updates:

– October 2019 – IBM launched a new supply chain based on its blockchain platform and open-source software from recently acquired Red Hat. It allows distributors, manufacturers, and retailers to integrate their own data and networks, as well as those of their suppliers, onto a Hyperledger-based blockchain.

– June 2019 – Oracle Corporation announced Oracle Intelligent Track and Trace for businesses using supply chain management, to fix the challenges associated with the network of trading partners. It is a pre-built application that works out-of-the-box and is powered by blockchain technology. The application helps to gain efficiencies for supply-chain management by pinpointing the transactions and goods across the supply chain.

Key Market Trends

Electronics and Semiconductor Vertical is Expected to Account for the Largest Market Share

– Electronics and semiconductor manufacturers are facing a number of quality, logistics, and supply chain challenges in the industry. Poor quality and counterfeiting to inefficient processes and a lack of trust in production are driving the demand for advanced solutions in the sector.

– With complex manufacturing processes, the demand for parts and material integrity within the supply chain needs to be enhanced in order to reduce the lead time and lower the production cost. In each stage of electronics and semiconductor manufacturing, blockchain could be applied in a variety of use cases to expedite processes and overcome the security issues.

– For instance, in pre-production scenarios, manufacturers can utilize blockchain solutions for Collaborative Planning, Forecasting, and Replenishment (CPFR). Data related to materials of components and subcomponents of manufacturing equipment and products can be stored and analyzed in blockchain, which can further help in verifying compliance with health and environmental regulations.

– Suppliers can also integrate IoT sensors with blockchain on shipping containers to provide a tamper-resistant record of shipping conditions. It is estimated that annually counterfeiting costs USD 7.5 billion to the US-based semiconductor manufacturers. Therefore, adopting a blockchain solution can help them minimize these costs.

– Foxconn, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, and Samsung are some electronics and semiconductor manufacturers that are also utilizing the potential of blockchain technology for advancing their manufacturing process.

Asia-Pacific is Expected to Dominate the Market

– Manufacturing is one of the pillars of Asia-Pacifics economy and is undergoing a rapid transformation. It is reported that low-end manufacturing firms are moving to Southeast Asia to cut costs, including automotive and electronics manufacturing companies. It is estimated that in the next five years, the automotive industry may expand by 6-7% annually.

– Manufacturing in China, which is one of the largest in terms of output, globally, is undergoing a rapid transformation. This large-scale transformation has aided the country in maintaining its position in the manufacturing space, globally.

– Apart from China, Japan is predominantly a manufacturing nation. Its manufacturing industry contributes close to 20% to the nominal GDP, whereas, for other developed countries, it is close to 10%. According to the IMF, the manufacturing sector in the country has achieved significant industrial productivity gains over the services sector, owing to the increased adoption of ICT. The automotive and electronics sectors are the most productive manufacturing sectors in the country

Explore Full Report With Detailed TOC Here:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/10192355742/blockchain-in-manufacturing-market-growth-trends-and-forecast-2020-2025?Mode=74

Highlights of the Blockchain in Manufacturing Market Report:

Detailed overview of Blockchain in Manufacturing Market

Market Changing Blockchain in Manufacturing market dynamics of the industry

market dynamics of the industry In-depth market segmentation by Type, Application etc.

Historical, current and projected Blockchain in Manufacturing market size in terms of volume and value

market size in terms of volume and value Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape of Blockchain in Manufacturing Market

Market Strategies of key players and product offerings

Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth.

Finally, Blockchain in Manufacturing Market report is the believable source for gaining the market research that will exponentially accelerate your business. The report gives the principle locale, economic situations with the item value, benefit, limit, generation, supply, request and market development rate and figure and so on. Blockchain in Manufacturing industry report additionally Present new task SWOT examination, speculation attainability investigation, and venture return investigation.

Purchase Full Report at:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/report/purchase/10192355742?mode=su?Mode=74

We Offer Customization On Report Based On Specific Client Requirement:

– Free country Level analysis for any 5 countries of your choice.

– Free Competitive analysis of any 5 key market players.

– Free 40 analyst hours to cover any other data point.

Note: All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain have been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check with the sales team.

About Us:

MarketInsightsReports provides syndicated market research on industry verticals including Healthcare, Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Technology and Media, Chemicals, Materials, Energy, Heavy Industry, etc.MarketInsightsReports provides global and regional market intelligence coverage, a 360-degree market view which includes statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations.

Contact Us:

IrfanTamboli (Head of Sales) – Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | +91-750-707-8687

sales@marketinsightsreports.com | irfan@marketinsightsreports.com