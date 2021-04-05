Blockchain in Manufacturing Market Is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 76.26% by 2026 | IBM Corporation, Intel Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Amazon Web Services Inc.

Market Insights Reports delivers key insights on the Blockchain in Manufacturing market in its latest report titled, Blockchain in Manufacturing Market- Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2021 – 2026)” provides an in-depth analysis of key players strategies, market growth, product demand, growth factors, technological innovations, regional outlook and global dynamics which includes drivers, challenges, and opportunities dominant in the industry. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The global spending on the blockchain by the manufacturing sector was valued at USD 546.53 million in 2020, and it is expected to reach a value of USD 16,243.22 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 76.26% over the forecast period 2021 -2026

(Exclusive Offer: Flat 30% discount on this report)

Get a Free Sample PDF Copy of the report before the purchase: https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/02082592616/blockchain-in-manufacturing-market-growth-trends-covid-19-impact-and-forecasts-2021-2026/inquiry?mode=133

Top Leading Companies of Global Blockchain in Manufacturing Market are IBM Corporation, Intel Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Amazon Web Services Inc., Wipro Limited, Oracle Corporation, Accenture PLC, Factom Inc., Advanced Micro Devices Inc., SAP SE, Infosys Ltd and others.

Industry News and updates:

– October 2019 – IBM launched a new supply chain based on its blockchain platform and open-source software from recently acquired Red Hat. It allows distributors, manufacturers, and retailers to integrate their own data and networks, as well as those of their suppliers, onto a Hyperledger-based blockchain.

– June 2019 – Oracle Corporation announced Oracle Intelligent Track and Trace for businesses using supply chain management, to fix the challenges associated with the network of trading partners. It is a pre-built application that works out-of-the-box and is powered by blockchain technology. The application helps to gain efficiencies for supply-chain management by pinpointing the transactions and goods across the supply chain.

Key Market Trends

Electronics and Semiconductor Vertical is Expected to Account for the Largest Market Share

– Electronics and semiconductor manufacturers are facing a number of quality, logistics, and supply chain challenges in the industry. Poor quality and counterfeiting to inefficient processes and a lack of trust in production are driving the demand for advanced solutions in the sector.

– With complex manufacturing processes, the demand for parts and material integrity within the supply chain needs to be enhanced in order to reduce the lead time and lower the production cost. In each stage of electronics and semiconductor manufacturing, blockchain could be applied in a variety of use cases to expedite processes and overcome the security issues.

– For instance, in pre-production scenarios, manufacturers can utilize blockchain solutions for Collaborative Planning, Forecasting, and Replenishment (CPFR). Data related to materials of components and subcomponents of manufacturing equipment and products can be stored and analyzed in blockchain, which can further help in verifying compliance with health and environmental regulations.

– Suppliers can also integrate IoT sensors with blockchain on shipping containers to provide a tamper-resistant record of shipping conditions. It is estimated that annually counterfeiting costs USD 7.5 billion to the US-based semiconductor manufacturers. Therefore, adopting a blockchain solution can help them minimize these costs.

– Foxconn, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, and Samsung are some electronics and semiconductor manufacturers that are also utilizing the potential of blockchain technology for advancing their manufacturing process.

Investigator Observers Strong Growth in Specific Regions:

– North America (United States, Canada, Mexico)

-Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia)

-Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, India)

-South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia)

-The Middle East and Africa (UAE, Egypt, South Africa)

Explore Full Report With Detailed TOC Here:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/02082592616/blockchain-in-manufacturing-market-growth-trends-covid-19-impact-and-forecasts-2021-2026?mode=133

This Blockchain in Manufacturing Market report addresses:

– The Market size from 2016-2021

– Expected market growth until 2026

– Forecast of how market drivers, restraints, and future opportunities will affect

– Segment and regions that will drive or lead the market growth and why

– Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

– In-depth analysis of key sustainability strategies adopted by market place

The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2021 and forecasts until 2026 which makes the report an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales, and product managers, consultants, analysts, and stakeholders looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

Reasons to Purchase this report:

– The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

– 3 months of analyst support

Purchase Full Report:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/report/purchase/02082592616?mode=su?mode=133

About Us:

MarketInsightsReports provides syndicated market research on industry verticals including Healthcare, Information, and Communication Technology (ICT), Technology and Media, Chemicals, Materials, Energy, Heavy Industry, etc. MarketInsightsReports provides global and regional market intelligence coverage, a 360-degree market view which includes statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations.