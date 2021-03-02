Blockchain in Manufacturing Market 2021 Witnessing Enormous Growth by Top Key Players: IBM Corporation, Intel Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Amazon Web Services

Global Blockchain in Manufacturing Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2025

The Blockchain in Manufacturing market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

The blockchain in the manufacturing market is expected to register a CAGR of approximately 78% over the forecast period.

Top Leading Companies of Global Blockchain in Manufacturing Market are IBM Corporation, Intel Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Amazon Web Services, Inc., Wipro Limited, Oracle Corporation, Advanced Micro Devices, Inc., Factom, XAIN AG, Blockchain Foundry, Inc. and others.

Key Market Trends

Logistics and Supply Chain Management Expected to Account for the Largest Market Share



– The logistics and supply chain forms an integral part of the manufacturing industry. Hence a highly efficient system will ensure that the manufacturing processes run seamlessly. The manufacturing businesses can leverage the blockchain technology by combining IoT and blockchain technology to streamline their supply chains, increase authenticity, transparency, compliance to product and contractual requirements while reducing counterfeiting.

– For instance, in 2017, two companies, IBM and Maersk, tested the application of blockchain in logistics. The experiment depicted how blockchain can be used to track on-transit containers. With blockchain, the supply chain stakeholders benefit from accessing relevant, actionable information. Traceability and transparency are some of the most important foundations of logistics. Further, blockchain can optimize business transactions and trading relationships with robustly secure, global business networks.

– The technology can help businesses improve supplier order accuracy, quality of the product, trace the origin, and track the journey of products across the supply chain. The results are a greater collaboration, streamlined inventory management, improved asset utilization, and more.

– Studies put that around 70% to 80% of supply chain managers worry about supply chain disruptions, particularly high in manufacturing, having an outsize reliance on materials. For instance, in between 2014 and 2017, supply chain waste and abuse fraud risk spiked from 25.2% to 35%. By introducing blockchain, intermediaries can be eliminated to streamline supply chain operations. Synchronization of transaction data across networks is also possible, which enable the participants to validate each other’s work.

North America is Expected to Dominate the Market



– The manufacturing sector is a significant contributor to the global GDP and is particularly true in North America. The region is expected to hold the largest market share of the blockchain in the manufacturing market. The countries significantly adopting the blockchain in manufacturing services are the US and Canada, owing to the presence of major market players, such as IBM, Intel, Oracle, etc. Manufacturers were responsible for USD 2.33 trillion to the US economy in Q1 of 2018, the equivalent of 11.7% of the nation’s economic output and with 12.75 million jobs sustained by the US manufacturing sector, it has significant potential for growth.

– Also, the region has sustainable and well-established economies, which allow them to have robust investments in R&D activities, thereby contributing to the development of new technologies. For instance, automotive manufacturers, such as Ford, BMW, General Motors, and Renault, collaborated to form a blockchain alliance named Mobility Open Blockchain Initiative (MOBI). IBM and Accenture provide MOBI’s hardware.

– Furthermore, the growth potential can also be attributed to the early adoption of technological advancements, such as IoT, big data, DevOps, and mobility. Hence, manufacturers are keen to integrate blockchain technologies into their processes. Moreover, the startup culture in North America is growing at a faster pace as compared to other regions. The advent of SMEs and increasing digitalization in manufacturing have also aided the growth of the North American market.

