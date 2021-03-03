Blockchain in Insurance Market size was valued at USD 43.0 million in 2017 and projected to reach USD 1,393.8 million by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 84.9%
A block of insurance is a record keeping technique where data is shared in a password-protected form. Block Chain technology provides cooperation and coordination of various intermediaries with various incentives. It is widely used to detect fake insurance claims that many organizations do, and also helps the user in taking a quick decision. Blockchain technology helps the wholesale insurance sector better support the global economy. Insurance can help you fulfill your responsibility for the common good because it is driven by the power to pursue positive change in other areas of society.
Insurance can be gained by the use of blockchain. It was always a big challenge for people with insurance problems as there was resistance from the people in investing in the insurance. Many block-chain insurance start-ups strive to provide a better insurance experience for carriers that handle insurance for end-users and people.
Some of the players operating in the Blockchain in Insurance market are Amazon Web Services, Inc., AUXESIS GROUP, Bitfury Group Limited, Boston Consulting Group, BTL Group Ltd, ChainThat, Circle Internet Financial Limited, CONSENSUS SYSTEMS (Consensys), Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, Digital Asset Holdings, LLC, Everledger Ltd, Etherparty Inc, Factom, Guardtime, IBM Corporation, iXLedger, KPMG International Cooperative, Microsoft, Oracle, SafeShare, Symbiont.io and Willis Towers Watson amongst others.
This report breaks down the detailed analysis of global Blockchains In Insurance Markets by provider, application, organization size and region. Application-to-application smart contract applications are expected to dominate the market in 2018 due to reduced cost of verification, execution, arbitration and fraud prevention.
The report helps in identifying the management and fraud detection applications that are expected to generate the most revenue by 2023, helping to validate reliability, ownership, and sources through the supply chain of products and documents. The identity of the customer making the transaction; Reduce fraud and facilitate management.
Blockchain in Insurance Market Segmentation:
By Offerings
- Solutions
- Applications and Platforms
- Middleware
- Infrastructure and Protocols
- Services
- Professional
- Managed
By Application
- Identity Management and Fraud Detection
- Claims Management
- Distribution and Payment Models
- Others (GRC Management etc.)
By Organization Size
- Large Enterprises
- Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises
By Insurance Type
- Life Insurance
- Health Insurance
- Property and Casualty Insurance
- Reinsurance
- Others (Travel Insurance, Vehicle Insurance etc.)
By Geography
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Rest of North America
- Europe
- France
- The UK
- Spain
- Germany
- Italy
- Nordic
- Denmark
- Finland
- Iceland
- Norway
- Sweden
- Rest of Nordic
- The Benelux Union
- Belgium
- the Netherlands
- Luxemburg
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Australia
- New Zealand
- Southeast Asia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East and Africa
- GCC Countries
- Southern Africa
- Rest of Middle East and Africa
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of Latin America
