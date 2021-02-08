Blockchain in Insurance Market 2021-2027 Report Covers Growing Strategies Used By Top Key Players like Applied Blockchain, Algorythmix, Auxesis Group

Latest added Blockchain in Insurance Market research study by MarketDigits offers detailed product outlook and elaborates market review till 2026. The market Study is segmented by key regions that is accelerating the marketization. At present, the market is sharping its presence and some of the key players in the study are Applied Blockchain, Algorythmix, Auxesis Group, AWS, Bitfury. The study is a perfect mix of qualitative and quantitative Market data collected and validated majorly through primary data and secondary sources.

This report studies the Blockchain In Insurance Market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the Blockchain In Insurance Market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

Scroll down 100s of data Tables, charts and graphs spread through Pages and in-depth Table of Content on "Blockchain in Insurance Market by Sector (Health Insurance, Life Insurance, Title Insurance), by Type (Consortium or Federated Blockchain, Public Blockchain and Private Blockchain), by Organization Size (SMEs and Large Enterprises), by Service Providers (Application & Solution Providers, Middleware Service Providers and Infrastructure & Protocols Providers), Application (Smart Contracts, Property & Casualty Insurance, GRC Management, Reinsurance, Fraud Detection & Risk Prevention) and Geography – Global Forecast to 2026″.

To Avail deep insights of Blockchain In Insurance Market Size, competition landscape is provided i.e. Revenue Analysis (M $US) by Company (2018-2020), Segment Revenue Market Share (%) by Players (2018-2020) and further a qualitative analysis is made towards market concentration rate, product/service differences, new entrants and the technological trends in future.

The blockchain technology in insurance is a decentralized and shared digital distributed ledger that records and provides the history of an individual's transactions, including claims, thus helping insurers prevent, detect, and counter frauds.

The blockchain technology in insurance is a decentralized and shared digital distributed ledger that records and provides the history of an individual’s transactions, including claims, thus helping insurers prevent, detect, and counter frauds. The blockchain technology offers smart contracts for insurers and customers for managing claims transparently and responsively. Insurance companies have begun testing and proving out new models based on blockchain technology, starting with the low-risk, internal prototypes, and the pilot projects within their infrastructure.

The blockchain in insurance market size was valued at USD 64.50 million in 2018 and projected to reach USD 1,393.8 million by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 84.9%. The major growth drivers of the market include the emerging need to have transparent and trustworthy systems, and the overall trends witnessed in the insurance sector related to increase in claims-related frauds. The base year considered for this report is 2017, and the market forecast period is 2018–2023.

Application and solution provider segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The blockchain technology is a decentralized ledger that is distributed across a business network that permanently records business transactions. The blockchain technology decentralizes the ownership of credentials, thereby offering a universal protocol for verifying users’ records in an immutable data chain. The blockchain technology has the potential to deliver disruptive outcomes and reshape digital businesses. Market vendors provide various solutions, including digital identity verification, money transfers, exchanges, documentation, capital markets, and trading. These vendors offer blockchain technologies that are more likely to deliver value to businesses by reducing the duplication of transactional data and providing periodic reconciliation and authentication for commercial and regulatory reasons.

Key Market Players :



Applied Blockchain (UK), Algorythmix (India), Auxesis Group (India), AWS (US), Bitfury (US), BitPay (US), BlockCypher (US), BTL Group (Canada), Cambridge Blockchain (US), ChainThat (UK), Circle (US), ConsenSys (US), Digital Asset Holdings (US), Earthport (UK), Everledger (UK), Factom (US), Guardtime (Estonia), IBM (US), iXLedger (UK), Microsoft (US), Oracle (US)

Major Classifications are as follows:

By Sector

Health Insurance

• Life Insurance

• Title Insurance

By Type

Consortium or Federated Blockchain

• Public Blockchain

• Private Blockchain

By Organization Size

SMEs

• Large Enterprises

By Service Providers

Application & Solution Providers

• Middleware Service Providers

• Infrastructure and Protocols Providers

By Application

Smart Contracts

• Property & Casualty Insurance

• GRC Management

• Reinsurance

• Fraud Detection and Risk Prevention

By Geography

Europe

Asia-Pacific

North America

South America

Rest of the World

Challenge: Lack of awareness about the blockchain technology

Blockchain technology is still in its nascent stage, with few applications getting traction among the industry verticals. Although the insurance industry has shown a positive trend in the adoption of technology, a lot needs to be done in terms of spreading awareness about the DLT and its diverse application areas in the insurance industry. The lack of awareness is one of the foremost challenges. Hence, it needs to be addressed swiftly. Blockchain use cases with its successful implementation stories could potentially build up the momentum of adoption by the insurance industry. Insurance companies are grappling with frauds, risk, compliance, and security issues, which could be addressed through the successful implementation of blockchain technology. Thus, creating awareness could drive the growth of blockchain technology adoption.

Blockchain in Insurance Market study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities & challenges, risks & entry barriers, sales channels, distributors & Porter’s Five Forces Analysis. This business report provides fact-based & penetrating insights from the customers. Thorough insights into emerging trends, opportunities & potential threats are offered via this report as it is the key to long-term sustenance in a competitive environment. This international Blockchain in Insurance Market report is comprehensive & opens a door of international market for the products. The report gives helpful insights which assist while launching a new product.

Key questions addressed in the report

Which regions are likely to grow at the highest CAGR?

What are the recent trends affecting the blockchain in the insurance market?

Who are the key players in the market, and how intense is the competition?

What are the key implementation areas of blockchain insurance?

What are the challenges hindering the adoption of blockchain insurance services?

Blockchain in Insurance Market Reports – Table of Contents

1. Preface

2. Assumptions and Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary: Global Blockchain in Insurance Market

4. Market Overview

5. Key Insights

6. Global Blockchain in Insurance Market Analysis and Forecast, By Product

7. Global Blockchain in Insurance Market Analysis and Forecast, By Detector

8. Global Blockchain in Insurance Market Analysis and Forecast, By Technology

9. Global Blockchain in Insurance Market Analysis and Forecast, By Application

10. Global Blockchain in Insurance Market Analysis and Forecast, By End-user

11. Global Blockchain in Insurance Market Analysis and Forecast, By Region

12. North America Blockchain in Insurance Market Analysis and Forecast

13. Europe Blockchain in Insurance Market Analysis and Forecast

14. Asia Pacific Blockchain in Insurance Market Analysis and Forecast

15. Latin America Blockchain in Insurance Market Analysis and Forecast

16. Middle East & Africa Blockchain in Insurance Market Analysis and Forecast

17. Competitive Landscape

