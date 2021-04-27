Blockchain in Genomic Data Management Market Estimates and Projections by GENEBLOCKCHAIN, LLC., NEBULA GENOMICS, GENOMES.IO, 23ANDME, INC.

Large volumes of genomic data have been generated by the Human Genome Project, which is extensively used by medical and biotechnology research scientists. Also, the improvements in high throughput gene sequencing are helping to accelerate the genome sequencing process at a lower cost. The generation of zettabytes of genome data will be generated in next decade however there is no secured and trusted data management resource that provides seamless data exchange, sharing, and trustworthy storage solution for zettabytes of genomic data. Therefore, it becomes important to develop the technology platform which can handle such large and sensitive data volumes and can be easily accessible to clinicians, physicians, scientists, biopharmaceutical companies, and other stakeholders.

Request Sample Copy of Blockchain in Genomic Data Management Market at: @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00006413/

The blockchain technology is the most viable option to store, manage, and exchange genomic data. The blockchain uses decentralized information management model, which has proved beneficial to banking and the fintech areas. Cryptocurrencies are one of the biggest achievement for blockchain. It is a significant tool for peer-to-peer transactions without involving a third element to track the exchange process. Biopharmaceutical and genomic research companies can use blockchain to process transactions of genomic data and payment between genomic data providers and their customers. Also, it will further help them in decision-making. Furthermore, recent developments in this domain are showing a promising future for blockchain in healthcare and biotechnology. Developments such as the strategic partnerships between biopharmaceutical players and universities or government organizations and also rising investments by a private investor and venture capitalists.

The report also includes the profiles of key blockchain in genomic data management market companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

Major vendors covered in this report:

ENCRYPGEN INCORPORATED

DNATIX LTD

SHIVOM VENTURES LIMITED

GENEBLOCKCHAIN, LLC.

NEBULA GENOMICS

GENOMES.IO

23ANDME, INC.

IIF MANAGEMENT COMPANY LLC. (ILLUMINA, INC.)

10X GENOMICS

ZENOME

The global blockchain in genomic data management market is segmented on the service type and application. Based on service type, the market is segmented as B2B Business Model, B2C Business Model, and C2B Business Model. On the basis of application, the global blockchain in genomic data management market is segmented in to Research Institutes, Pharmaceutical Companies, Data Owners, and Others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global blockchain in genomic data management market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America.

Competitive scenario:

The study assesses factors such as segmentation, description, and applications of Blockchain in Genomic Data Management industries. It derives accurate insights to give a holistic view of the dynamic features of the business, including shares, profit generation, thereby directing focus on the critical aspects of the business.

Blockchain in Genomic Data Management Market Segmented by Region/Country: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Central & South America

Interested in purchasing this Report? Click here @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00006413/

Thanks for reading this article; you can also customize this report to get select chapters or region-wise coverage with regions such as Asia, North America, and Europe.

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Technology, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive and Defense.

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: sales@theinsightpartners.com