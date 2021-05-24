Blockchain in Energy Market Demand, Share, Growth, PESTLE Analysis, Global Industry Overview, 2020-2028

The global Blockchain in Energy Market is forecasted to be worth USD 8,761.4 Million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. In October 2020, GuideVision was acquired by Infosys Limited. Infosys will enhance its technological transformation with the acquisition, expanding Infosys Cobalt’s cloud services offering and reaffirming its commitment to the rising ServiceNow ecosystem. Infosys’ ServiceNow capabilities will be enhanced by GuideVision’s training academy and offshore facilities, will provide customers in Europe unparalleled abilities in the first hybrid cloud transition.

The new research report titled ‘Global Blockchain in Energy Market’, published by Emergen Research, proffers a comprehensive study of the Blockchain in Energy industry, while estimating the overall market size and the size and share of the key regional segments of the global market over historical period of 2017-2018, as well as the projected timeline of 2020-2027. Moreover, the report considers the COVID-19 pandemic as a key contributing factor owing to its impact on the overall market. The report covers the changing market dynamics along with an extensive analysis of the trends and demands. The report furthermore provides the current and future impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market and provides a post-COVID-19 outlook to assist the readers in formulating business plans accordingly. The report gives a 360° view of the global Blockchain in Energy industry and details on significant information pertinent to the various factors responsible for propelling or constraining the market growth. However, the study unfolds the unfavorable impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Blockchain in Energy sector.

Infosys Limited, SAP SE, Oracle Corporation, Accenture plc, WePower UAB, IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, LO3 Energy, Inc., and BigchainDB GmbH, among others.

Moreover, the report includes SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis to give readers a better grasp and understanding of the key market features. This also allows the reader to formulate strategic business and investment plans. The report on the Blockchain in Energy Market offers an insight into market development trends, regulatory framework, investment opportunities, and forecast.

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027) Public Private

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027) Services Platform

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027) Peer-To-Peer Transaction Grid Transactions Energy Financing Electric Vehicle Sustainability Attribution Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027) Oil & Gas Power



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) North America S. Canada Europe Germany UK France BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM MEA Saudi Arabia UAE



What will be the size and the growth rate of the Blockchain in Energy market for the forecast period 2020 – 2027?

What are key drivers believed to shape the future of the market during the estimated period?

What are the prominent industry players dominating the Blockchain in Energy market during the forecast period?

What are the major trends influencing the development of the industry?

What are the key challenges likely to hinder the progress of the market?

What are major opportunities and threats encountered by the business owners operating in the business vertical?

