Blockchain in Agriculture and Food Supply Chain Market All-Inclusive Research Report (2021–2028) : Includes Impact of COVID-19

The major players covered in the blockchain in agriculture and food supply chain market report are IBM Corporation, Microsoft, SAP SE, Ambrosus, arc-net, OriginTrail, Ripe Technology INC, VeChain Foundation, Project Provenance Ltd., Chainvine Limited, Full Profile, AgriChain Pty Ltd and Chainvine Limited other domestic and global players

Blockchain in agriculture and food supply chain market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to grow at a CAGR of 7.00% in the above-mentioned forecast period. Rising concerns for food safety among consumers demanding transparency in the supply chain drives the blockchain in agriculture and food supply chain market.

Blockchain is a type of chain which is deployed using technology that provides a shared ledger or distributed ledger technology (DLT). This ledger generally contains information and details of records and transaction in block structure. These blocks are tamper-proof and immutable which means that the data in these blocks are not permitted for altering or modifying. This security feature makes blockchain useful for the numerous network such as consumers, farmers, retailers among others to record and share information with security, transparency, and speed.

Rise in popularity of blockchain among retailers/distributors for better supervision & data management is a vital factor escalating the market growth, also increasing growth in online trading and tracking systems enhancing the need for blockchain solutions during COVID-19, increasing food wastage and post-harvest losses, rising adoption of emerging technologies such as blockchain and analytics technologies, rising deployment of blockchain technology for agriculture and food supply chain analysis in order to achieve transparency in supply chain and to reduce food production frauds are the major factors among others driving the blockchain in agriculture and food supply chain market briskly. Moreover, rise in funding and investments in agri-food blockchain, growing smart agricultural systems and increasing government initiatives to support modern technique will further create new opportunities for the blockchain in agriculture and food supply chain market in the forecast period of 2021- 2028.

Conducts Overall BLOCKCHAIN IN AGRICULTURE AND FOOD SUPPLY CHAIN Market Segmentation: This knowledgeable market research report offers lucrative opportunities by breaking down complex market data into segments on the basis of –

By Application (Smart Contracts, Payment and Settlement, Product Traceability, Tracking, and Visibility, Governance, Risk, Compliance Management),

Organization Site (Large Enterprises, Small and Medium Scale (SMEs) Enterprises)

The countries covered in blockchain in agriculture and food supply chain market are U.S., Canada, Mexico in North America, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Denmark, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, New Zealand, Vietnam, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America as a part of South America, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa(MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

North America dominates the blockchain in agriculture and food supply chain market due to rising presence of large number of prominent players operating in countries in the region, increasing research and development activities for integration of blockchain technology in food supply chain, and rising awareness about benefits offered by blockchain technology in terms of payment, transparency, and land registry in this region. Asia-Pacific is the expected region in terms of growth in blockchain in agriculture and food supply chain market due to rising adoption of emerging technologies such as blockchain and analytics technologies in this region.

