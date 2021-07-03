Blockchain in Agriculture and Food Market Unidentified Segments – The Biggest Opportunity Of 2021 | OriginTrail, Ripe.io, VeChain, Provenance

HTF MI offers comprehensive outlook on Blockchain in Agriculture and Food Market forecasted till 2026. The Blockchain in Agriculture and Food market has observed substantial growth over the years owing to noteworthy innovations that created awareness among end users and ultimately pushing the demand. Researchers have precisely examined the key impacting factors like drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities to help the buyers in planning and deliver actionable insights to gain prominent position in the competition. The standard version of study profiles a mix of players that includes market leaders as well as emerging players such as IBM (United States), Microsoft (United States), SAP-SE (Germany), Ambrosus (Switzerland), Arc-net (Ireland), OriginTrail (Slovenia), Ripe.io (United States), VeChain (China), Provenance (United Kingdom) etc.



Summary

Industry Background:

The block chain technology enables the traceability of information in the food supply chain. This helps to improve food safety. It provides a secure way of storing and managing data, that facilitates the development and use of data-driven innovations for smart farming and smart index-based agriculture insurance. Further, the technology can track provenance of food and thus helps create trustworthy food supply chains and build trust between producers and consumers. Block chain technology also allows timely payments between stakeholders which is triggered by data changes appearing in the block-chain.This growth is primarily driven by Increase in Demand for Supply Chain Transparency and Benefits Such as Enhancements in Decision Making Capabilities.

Globally, a noticeable market trend is evident Growing Adoption of Block chain Technology. Major Players, such as IBM (United States), Microsoft (United States), SAP-SE (Germany), Ambrosus (Switzerland), Arc-net (Ireland), OriginTrail (Slovenia), Ripe.io (United States), VeChain (China), Provenance (United Kingdom), ChainVine (United Kingdom), AgriDigital (Australia) and BlockGrain (Australia) etc have either set up their manufacturing facilities or are planning to start new provision in the dominated region in the upcoming years.

Market Drivers

Increase in Demand for Supply Chain Transparency

Benefits Such as Enhancements in Decision Making Capabilities

Market Trend

Growing Adoption of Block chain Technology

Restraints

Gap in Capacity of Technology and Supply Chain Requirement

Opportunities

Increasing Concerns for Food Wastage and Growing Investments Small and Medium Sized Enterprises

Challenges

Not Being Able to Capture Data Pertaining to a Number of Untrusted Participants

