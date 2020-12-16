Blockchain Identity Management Market Still Has Grow | Emerging Players like Bitfury Group Limited, Bitnation, Blockverify, BTL Group Ltd., Cambridge Blockchain, LLC, Civic Technologies, Inc.,

Blockchain Identity Management Market Report provides a comprehensive survey of key market players based on the organization’s various goals such as profiling, product outline, production quantity, raw materials required and the organization’s financial health. This report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Blockchain Identity Management from North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India. This report analyzes the production sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share of each manufacturer covered on the global market. This report uses an analysis of SWOT to provide a study of “Blockchain Identity Management market,” i.e. Strength, weakness, organizational opportunities and threats. This report is based on the global, regional and corporate volume and value of Blockchain Identity Management . This report includes the global size of the Blockchain Identity Management market by analyzing historical data from a global perspective and future prospects. In this Blockchain Identity Management market report, industrial trends have been described at the macro level, making it possible to map market landscape and likely future issues.

Blockchain Identity Management Market study with 100+ market data Tables, Pie Chat, Graphs & Figures is now released by Data Bridge Market Research. According to the Blockchain Identity Management Market report, the world market is anticipated to witness a comparatively higher rate of growth throughout the forecast amount. The Blockchain Identity Management market is ever-changing attributable to the key players builds and types that make moves like developments, product launches, joint ventures, merges and accusations that in turns changes the read of the world face of business. The world Blockchain Identity Management market report conjointly contains the drivers and restrains for the market that area unit derived from SOWT analysis, and conjointly shows what all the recent developments, product launches, joint ventures, merges and accusations by the many key players and makes that area unit driving the market area unit by general company profiles. Delivering the key insights pertaining to this industry, the report provides an in-depth analysis of the latest trends, present and future business scenario,market size and share of Major Players such Amazon Web Services, Inc., Bitfury Group Limited, Bitnation, Blockverify, BTL Group Ltd., Cambridge Blockchain, LLC, Civic Technologies, Inc.,

Global blockchain identity management market is projected to register a CAGR of 52.5% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. Blockchain identity management has been adopted by various industries such as banking, financial services, government services, telecom & IT, e-commerce, supply chain management, travel & hospitality and life sciences & healthcare among other industries, due to its transparency and security.

Market Dynamics:

PESTEL Analysis, PORTER Five Forces Model, Value Chain Analysis and Macro Economic factors, Regulatory Framework along with Industry Background and Overview.

Product Launch

In February, 2019, IBM unveiled its latest product portfolio for Internet of things (IoT) solutions which involve advanced analytics and artificial intelligence for assisting intensive organizations such as Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority.

In November, 2018, Amazon Web Services announced its 13 latest machine learning capabilities and services, which include 1/18 scale autonomous racing car for developers and a custom chip for machine learning inference.

In October, 2018, Civic Technologies, Inc. launched a new solution, Civic Connect. Civic Connect is an app-to-app integration which enables mobile apps to integrate Civic Secure Login and reusable KYC to authenticate users.

In April, 2018, BTL Group Ltd. announced the launch of Interbit platform for testing and feedback. Interbit is proprietary next-generation token free blockchain platform which is built to address the scalability and privacy shortcomings of blockchain platforms.

In November, 2016, Bitnation released marriage app on Ethereum Blockchain. The application went into Ethereum Hackathon. This application is a functional jurisdiction in a robust marriage contract, such as ability to choose code of arbitrator, law and create a sign, an escrow, timestamp or contract.

Global Blockchain Identity Management Research Methodology

Data Bridge Market Research presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The data thus presented is comprehensive, reliable, and the result of extensive research, both primary and secondary. The analysts have presented the various facets of the market with a particular focus on identifying the key industry influencers.

Major Drivers and Restraints of the Blockchain Identity Management Industry

Growing demand for personalized medicine is expected to create new opportunity for the Blockchain Identity Management market.

Clinical trial digitization allows the processing in different forms of voluminous patient-related data. Such data are being used by pharmaceutical companies to improve the effectiveness of trial execution.

Growing demand for quality data is expected to drive the market growth. Some of the other factors such as increasing demand for personalized drugs, increasing adoption of new technology in clinical research, growing research & development promoting outsourcing and increasing diseases prevalence will drive the market in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027

Being a global market research report, it also identifies, analyses, and estimates the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the industry and analysis of vendors, geographical regions, types, and applications.

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

By Networks (Permissioned, Permissionless),

Provider (Application Providers, Middleware Providers, Infrastructure Providers),

Organization Size (Large Enterprise, Small Enterprises, Medium-Sized Enterprises),

Industry (BFSI, Government, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Telecom and IT, Retail and E-Commerce, Transport and Logistics, Real Estate, Media and Entertainment, Travel and Hospitality, Others)

Geography (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and Middle East and Africa)

Top Players in the Market are Coinfirm, Evernym, Inc., Factom, Existence ID, IBM Corporation, KYC-CHAIN LIMITED, Netki, Microsoft, Neuroware, OriginalMy.com, Peer Ledger, Inc., uPort, UniqID, Tradle, Oracle, ShoCard, Nodalblock among others.

How will the report help new companies to plan their investments in the Blockchain Identity Management market?

The Blockchain Identity Management market research report classifies the competitive spectrum of this industry in elaborate detail. The study claims that the competitive reach spans the companies of .

The report also mentions about the details such as the overall remuneration, product sales figures, pricing trends, gross margins, etc.

Information about the sales & distribution area alongside the details of the company, such as company overview, buyer portfolio, product specifications, etc., are provided in the study.

