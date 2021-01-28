Blockchain Identity Management Market Share, size, and Trends Analysis Focusing on Top Key Players IBM Corporation, KYC-CHAIN LIMITED, Netki, Microsoft, Neuroware, OriginalMy.com, Peer Ledger, Inc.,

Global Blockchain identity management market is projected to register a CAGR of 52.5% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. blockchain identity management solution works by registering for global ID, followed by upload of know-your-customer (KYC) documents, verification of KYC documents, generating trust score of the individual and providing a digital ID. We can implement this solution over permission ed and permission less networks, i.e., private and public networks respectively, although permissioned networks are more secure as it allows access based on the invites only.

Blockchain Identity Management Market 2020: This is a latest report, covering the current COVID-19 impact analysis on the market. Blockchain Identity Management market research report, With this best market opportunities are brought into focus along with the well-organized information to bring about growth in the market. When globalization is touching new boundaries every day, businesses opt to take advantage of the global market for marketing and trading their product. A panel of industry experts, brilliant researchers, innovative forecasters and knowledgeable analysts work with full devotion to offer clients with this qualitative market research report. Complex market insights are turned into simpler ones and then merged in the Blockchain Identity Management report for the better understanding of end user. Some of the key players profiled in the study Civic Technologies, Inc., Coinfirm, Evernym, Inc., Factom, Existence ID, IBM Corporation, KYC-CHAIN LIMITED, Netki, Microsoft, Neuroware, OriginalMy.com, Peer Ledger, Inc., uPort, UniqID, Tradle, Oracle, ShoCard, Nodalblock among others

Competitive Landscape of the Blockchain Identity Management Market

Key Players Mentioned in the study are Amazon Web Services, Inc., Bitfury Group Limited, Bitnation, Blockverify, BTL Group Ltd., Cambridge Blockchain, LLC,

Market Segmentation

The Global Commercial Blockchain Identity Management Market has been divided into product types, application, and regions. These segments provide accurate calculations and forecasts for sales in terms of volume and value. This analysis can help customers increase their business and take calculated decisions.

By Networks (Permissioned, Permissionless),

Provider (Application Providers, Middleware Providers, Infrastructure Providers),

Organization Size (Large Enterprise, Small Enterprises, Medium-Sized Enterprises),

Industry (BFSI, Government, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Telecom and IT, Retail and E-Commerce, Transport and Logistics, Real Estate, Media and Entertainment, Travel and Hospitality, Others)

Regional Analysis for Global Blockchain Identity Management Market:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Global Blockchain Identity Management Market Dynamics:

Product Launch

In February, 2019, IBM unveiled its latest product portfolio for Internet of things (IoT) solutions which involve advanced analytics and artificial intelligence for assisting intensive organizations such as Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority.

In November, 2018, Amazon Web Services announced its 13 latest machine learning capabilities and services, which include 1/18 scale autonomous racing car for developers and a custom chip for machine learning inference.

In October, 2018, Civic Technologies, Inc. launched a new solution, Civic Connect. Civic Connect is an app-to-app integration which enables mobile apps to integrate Civic Secure Login and reusable KYC to authenticate users.

In April, 2018, BTL Group Ltd. announced the launch of Interbit platform for testing and feedback. Interbit is proprietary next-generation token free blockchain platform which is built to address the scalability and privacy shortcomings of blockchain platforms.

In November, 2016, Bitnation released marriage app on Ethereum Blockchain. The application went into Ethereum Hackathon. This application is a functional jurisdiction in a robust marriage contract, such as ability to choose code of arbitrator, law and create a sign, an escrow, timestamp or contract.

