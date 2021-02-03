Blockchain for Healthcare Market 2021 Opportunities, Key-Players, Revenue, Emerging-Trends, Business-Strategy Till 2027

DBMR has released out a new research study on Global Blockchain for Healthcare Market 2021 by Top Competitors, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2027 which integrates crucial insights on the market. The report reveals what the market definition, classifications, applications, engagements, and global industry trends are. The report puts light on the entire market trends and analyses the market structure along with estimations of the various segments and sub-segments of the market. A comprehensive Blockchain for Healthcare report gives details about historic data, present market trends, future product environment, marketing strategies, technological innovation, upcoming technologies, emerging trends or opportunities, and the technical progress in the related Blockchain for Healthcare industry. The report endows with market potential for each geographical region based on the growth rate, macroeconomic parameters, consumer buying patterns, their preferences for particular product and market demand and supply scenarios.

Detailed Market Analysis and Insights:

Blockchain for healthcare market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to account to USD 8362.01 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 72.0% in the above-mentioned forecast period.

Rising adoption of blockchain technology, increasing demand of cost-effective and secured data interoperability with the help of blockchain, introduction of transparency and immutability of the distributed ledger technology and growing threats of counterfeit drugs are some of the factors that will accelerate the growth of the blockchain for healthcare market in the forecast period f 2020-2027. On the other hand, increasing initiatives of the government and surging investment for the development of advanced solutions will further create new and ample opportunities for the growth of growth of blockchain for healthcare market in the above mentioned forecast period.

Blockchain for Healthcare Market Segment Analysis:

Analysis by End-User:

Pharmaceutical Companies

Healthcare Providers

Healthcare Payers

Analysis by Application:

Clinical Data Exchange and Interoperability

Claims Adjudication and Billing Management

Drug Supply Chain Management

Drug Discovery and Clinical Trials

Prescription Drug Abuse

Table of Contents

Global Blockchain for Healthcare Market Outlook-by Major Company, Regions, Type, Application and Segment Forecast, 2021 -2027

Chapter 1: Market Scope Blockchain for Healthcare

Chapter 2: Global Blockchain for Healthcare Industry Analysis

Chapter 3: Blockchain for Healthcare Market Estimates & Forecasts

Chapter 4: Value Chain (Impact of COVID-19)

Chapter 5: Competitive Analysis

Chapter 6: Industry Consumption by Regions

Chapter 7: Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Chapter 8: Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter 9: Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10: Research Findings and Conclusion

Competitive Landscape and Blockchain for Healthcare Market Share Analysis:

Blockchain for healthcare market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to blockchain for healthcare market.

The major players covered in the blockchain for healthcare market report are IBM Corporation, Microsoft, Guardtime, PokitDok, Inc., Gem, Hashed Health, Chronicled, iSolve, LLC, Patientory., Factom., Medicalchain SA., Proof.Works, SimplyVital Health, Inc, Blockchain AI Solutions Ltd, Change Healthcare, Doc.ai, Inc, among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for Global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Global Blockchain for Healthcare Market Scope and Market Size:

Based on application, blockchain for healthcare market is segmented into clinical data exchange and interoperability, claims adjudication and billing management, drug supply chain management, drug discovery and clinical trials, prescription drug abuse and others.

Blockchain for healthcare market has also been segmented based on the end user into pharmaceutical companies, healthcare providers, healthcare payers and others.

By Geographical Regions:-

Asia Pacific: China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific

Europe: Germany, the UK, France, and Rest of Europe

North America: The US, Mexico, and Canada

Latin America: Brazil and Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa: GCC Countries and Rest of Middle East & Africa

