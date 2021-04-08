Blockchain Devices Market is expected to reach USD 3737.92 million by forecast 2027

Rising adoption of blockchain technology in retail and supply chain network will accelerate the growth of the market. Increasing venture capital funding is expected to augment the blockchain devices market demand. Increasing market capping of cryptocurrency and availability of initial coin offering will uplift the market growth in the forecast period of 2020-2027. Rising technology leads to faster transaction is yet another factor that will drive the blockchain devices market. On the other hand, rising acceptance and adoption of cryptocurrency in various regions and industry will further create new opportunities for the growth of the market. Increasing government initiatives for the adoption of blockchain devices is another factor that will help in growth of the market in the forecast period of 2020-2027.

Blockchain devices market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data bridge market research analyses that the market is expected to reach USD 3737.92 million by 2027 growing at a growth rate of 42.65% in the forecast period 2020 to 2027. The blockchain devices market is attaining a significant growth due to factors such as increasing trend of cryptocurrency and rising venture capital funding.

Lack of awareness among the users of blockchain devices will restrict the growth of the market. Stringent regulations and compliances associated with the use of devices will hamper the growth of blockchain devices market in the forecast period of 2020-2027.

The competitor strategies analysed here generally include new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others that boost their footprints in the market.

Major Market Competitors/Players

The major players covered in the blockchain devices market report are Ledger SAS, HTC Corporation, Pundi X Labs Private Limited., GENERAL BYTES S.R.O., RIDDLE&CODE GmbH, Sikur., SIRIN LABS, BLOCKCHAIN LUXEMBOURG S.A ., SatoshiLabs s.r.o., Genesis Coin Inc., Lamassu Industries AG, SAMSUNG, ShapeShift, CoolBitX Technology, Bitaccess, Covault, ELLIPAL, IBM Corporation, Microsoft, among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for Global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Segmentation : Global Blockchain Devices Market

Blockchain devices market is segmented on the basis of type, by connectivity and by application. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of type, the blockchain devices market is segmented into blockchain smartphones, crypto hardware wallets, crypto ATMs, POS devices and others. Crypto ATMs are further segmented into one way crypto ATMs and two-way crypto ATMs. Other devices are further segmented into blockchain gateways & pre-configured devices. Other devices segment holds the largest market share as it provides digital identity gateways which help corporations, government and institution to bridge their legacy system using blockchain network.

Based on connectivity, the blockchain devices market is segmented into wired and wireless. Wireless connectivity holds the largest market share because they are being used to data transfer in smartphones, POS devices and others.

Blockchain devices market is also segmented into personal and corporate, on the basis of application. Corporate are further segmented into BFSI, government, retail & e-commerce, travel & hospitality, automotive, transportation & logistics, it & telecommunication, others.

Country Level Analysis

The Blockchain Devices market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, distributional channel, end-user, connectivity and lawn covered as referenced above.

The countries covered in the Blockchain Devices market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Peru, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Hungary, Lithuania, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), South Africa, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Kuwait, Israel, Egypt, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Competitive Analysis

Blockchain Devices market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, regional presence, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to Blockchain Devices market.

Major Highlights of Blockchain Devices Market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Blockchain Devices market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Blockchain Devices market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Blockchain Devices market.

