Blockchain Devices Market Detailed Profiles of top Industry Players – SAMSUNG, ShapeShift, CoolBitX Technology, Bitaccess, Covault, ELLIPAL, IBM Corporation, Microsoft
Blockchain devices market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data bridge market research analyses that the market is expected to reach USD 3737.92 million by 2027 growing at a growth rate of 42.65% in the forecast period 2020 to 2027. The blockchain devices market is attaining a significant growth due to factors such as increasing trend of cryptocurrency and rising venture capital funding.
If you are involved in the Blockchain Devices industry or intend to be, then this study will provide you comprehensive outlook. It’s vital you keep your market knowledge up to date segmented By Type (Blockchain Smartphones, Crypto Hardware Wallets, Crypto ATMS, POS Devices, Others), Connectivity (Wired, Wireless), Application (Personal, Corporate), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Israel, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa)
North America dominates in blockchain devices market because of early adoption of blockchain devices and availability of advanced technologies to implement and manage information via blockchain network. Asia-Pacific is expected to grow in the blockchain devices market due to the rapid development of blockchain network by BFSI, government and many retail industries.
Key Market Competitors: Blockchain Devices Market
The major players covered in the blockchain devices market report are Ledger, HTC Corporation, Pundi X Labs Private Limited., GENERAL BYTES S.R.O., RIDDLE&CODE GmbH, Sikur., SIRIN LABS, BLOCKCHAIN LUXEMBOURG S.A., SatoshiLabs s.r.o., Genesis Coin Inc., Lamassu Industries AG, SAMSUNG, ShapeShift, CoolBitX Technology, Bitaccess, Covault, ELLIPAL, IBM Corporation, Microsoft, among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for Global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.
