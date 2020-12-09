Blockade of the EU budget: will Poland and Hungary give in? | Free press

The ultimate test of the EU in the dispute over money and the rule of law: Poland and Hungary block corona aid and a massive financial package in protest against a new procedure to punish violations of the rule of law. Maybe there is an agreement now.

Brussels (dpa) – In the dispute over the blockade of the EU budget by Poland and Hungary, there is a concrete proposal for a solution. According to information from EU circles, the current German Presidency of the Council has invited a special meeting of the permanent representatives of the member states at 4.30 pm in Brussels.

According to diplomats, the draft for a possible agreement will be presented to her. There was initially no information on the details of the proposal. It was also unclear whether it had been coordinated between EU governments beforehand.

Countries such as the Netherlands and Luxembourg in particular had recently warned that an agreement should not water down the planned new procedure for penalizing violations of the rule of law in the EU. Hungary and Poland wanted to achieve just this by blocking the EU budget.

Poland’s Deputy Prime Minister Jaroslaw Gowin had announced in the morning without any details that there was an “agreement in the Warsaw-Berlin-Budapest triangle” in the dispute. The federal government did not initially confirm this. As the current presidency of the EU Council, she has held conciliation talks in recent weeks.

If there is no solution to the dispute, the EU will probably not have some sort of emergency budget until January. Many programs in areas such as research, health, education and youth would then be unable to start. In addition, a way should be found to organize the Corona’s planned economic stimulus program of € 750 billion without Poland and Hungary.