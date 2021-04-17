Blockade of boat migrants – Salvini goes to court | Free press

Matteo Salvini acted against boat migrants while he was interior minister in Italy. Now a court in Sicily must investigate whether the Lega boss has violated any laws.

Palermo (dpa) – Two years ago Matteo Salvini’s anti-migration policy caused a sensation across Europe, now the former Italian interior minister is going to court in Palermo.

A judge in the Sicilian capital decided to open a trial on Saturday. He set September 15 as the start date, Adnkronos news agency reported at the end of the preliminary hearing. The head of the right-wing Lega party is accused of detaining the private Spanish rescue ship “Open Arms” with migrants on board for a long time at sea and preventing it from calling at Italian ports.

In a first reaction, the 48-year-old politician wrote that he entered the trial ‘with his head held high’. According to reports, Salvini has to answer for abuse of office and deprivation of liberty. The Lega boss dismisses the charges of a criminal offense. This was also emphasized during the preliminary hearing by his lawyer Giulia Bongiorno. Salvini always argued that he had acted in the interests of Italy and along with the then center-right government headed by Giuseppe Conte. According to Savini, the crew of the “Open Arms” could also have visited other ports, for example in Malta. The aid organization welcomed the court’s ruling on Saturday.

As a minister, Salvini had repeatedly held up ships carrying boat migrants until other EU countries agreed to accept the people. The “Open Arms” odyssey, which rescued about 150 people, lasted three weeks, according to the operator. A week later, the ship waited off the Italian island of Lampedusa in the Mediterranean.

Salvini’s lawyer pointed out after the Palermo appointment that the judge had not yet delivered a judgment on his decision. You only enter a new phase formally.

At a further preliminary hearing in the city of Catania in the case of another ship, the prosecutor’s office recently called for a termination. The ex-interior minister has not violated international treaties in the blockade of boat migrants, the authority there said. It concerns a coast guard ship, the «Gregoretti», for which 131 migrants had to wait at the end of July 2019. In Catania, the court wants to decide whether to start the trial in mid-May.

Salvini can face up to 15 years in prison if convicted. His political activity could also be temporarily halted. Salvini’s Lega has been an important part of Prime Minister Mario Draghi’s broad government alliance since mid-February. The Lega boss himself has not had a cabinet post for a long time.

