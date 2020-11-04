Blizzard is preparing a special edition for 2021

After a cancellation in 2020 due to the coronavirus crisis, BlizzCon will celebrate its big comeback in 2021. Since the sanitary conditions are special, the conference next year will also be something special.

An unprecedented format for BlizzCon 2021

Blizzard fans look forward to this gathering every year. BlizzCon gives players the opportunity to get together for various activities related to their favorite games. In 2020, the convention had to be canceled due to the coronavirus crisis. This will not be the case with the 2021 edition. It was J. Allen Brack, the CEO of Blizzard, who announced it himself. even in a video posted on Blizzard’s official Youtube channel.

The 2021 edition will take place on February 19 and 20. This new meeting will be unique as it will take place entirely online. This will make it possible to bring together a maximum number of players while respecting the hygienic conditions around the world.

BlizzCon 2021 will be live, but it won’t be a discount edition. On the contrary, many activities are already planned. This is where you can find announcements, conferences, parades and even the traditional cosplay competitions. The march of the murlocs will also be maintained, although it will be virtual.

At the moment we don’t know where this BlizzCon is airing online, but we suggest that it be done on Youtube or Twitch. See you on February 19th and 20th.