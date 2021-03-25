Blister Packaging Market: Revenue Analysis Forecast 2021-2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Blister Packaging Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the global blister packaging market size reached US$ 220 Billion in 2019. Blister packaging is a type of retail packaging that usually involves a cavity made from thermoformed plastics, paper, or metal foil. It protects the contents against humidity, UV rays, odor, gas, temperature changes and oxygen. It also ensures enhanced barrier protection and high temper resistance resulting in prolonged shelf-life of the products. Nowadays, various consumer goods manufacturers and retailers are opting for blister packaging as it simplifies the retail-level distribution of products by protecting their integrity and providing secure handling and transportation. This type of packaging is shelf ready and eliminates the need for additional cartons, which helps in reducing the cost of packaging.

Blister Packaging Market Trends:

The rising demand for blister packaging in the pharmaceutical, food and beverage, and cosmetics and personal care industries has augmented the growth of the market. With the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, such as diabetes and thyroid, the demand for medicines has increased across the globe. As a result, healthcare companies are opting for better-quality and high-end packaging, such as blister packaging, to reduce the adverse effects of the open atmosphere on sensitive drugs. Other than this, high-quality, food-grade plastic blister trays are used in the packaging of food items, including eggs, fruits, chocolates, chewing gums, and biscuits, due to their cost-effectiveness and the ability to be formed in different shapes. Also, the hectic and on-the-go lifestyles of consumers have augmented the demand for ready-to-eat food items, which is further fueling the market growth. Moreover, several organizations are promoting the usage of blister packaging for reducing packaging wastage, thereby minimizing environmental pollution. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to exhibit moderate growth during 2020-2025.

Market Breakup by Product Type:

Carded

Clamshell

Market Breakup by Raw Material:

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

Aclar

Polyvinylidene Chloride (PVDC)

Cyclic Olefin Copolymer (COC)

Polypropylene (PP)

Market Breakup by Technology:

Thermoforming

Cold Forming

Market Breakup by End-Use:

Healthcare

Consumer Goods

Industrial Goods

Food

Market Summary:

Region-wise, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The competitive landscape of the market has also been examined, with some of the key players being:

Amcor Limited

Bemis Company, Inc.

The DOW Checmical Company

Westrock Company

Sonoco Products Company

Constantia Flexibles GmbH

I.Du Pont De Nemours and Company

Honeywell International Inc.

Tekni-Plex, Inc.

Display Pack, Inc.

Pharma Packaging Solutions

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

