Blister Packaging  Market 2021 Analysis and Strategic Assessments – Amcor PLC, Westrock Company, Constantia Flexibles GmbH, Sonoco Products Company

The Blister Packaging Market research report 2021 provides a basic overview of the industry and information regarding market size, share, growth, cost structure, Blister Packaging market competition landscape, challenges and opportunity, capacity, revenue, and forecast 2025. The report delivers a comprehensive overview of the crucial elements of the market and elements such as drivers, current trends of the past and present times, technological growth. This report also includes the overall and comprehensive study of the Blister Packaging market with all its aspects influencing the growth of the market. This report is exhaustive quantitative analyses of the market and provides data for making strategies to increase market growth and effectiveness. The report covers the post-COVID-19 impact on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

The blister packaging market was valued at USD 19.13 billion in 2019, and it is expected to register a CAGR of 6.18%, during the period of 2020-2025.

Top Companies in the Blister Packaging Market: Amcor PLC, Westrock Company, Constantia Flexibles GmbH, Sonoco Products Company, Klockner Pentaplast Group, E.I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company, Honeywell International Inc., Pharma Packaging Solutions, Tekni-Plex Inc., The Dow Chemical Company, and others.

Market Overview:

– The rising need for the level of product safety from manufacturers, consumers, and regulatory organizations making blister packaging an increasingly practical option. Factors like product integrity and extended shelf life are highly necessary for the pharmaceutical sector, considering that most consumers store their drugs in a temperature variant atmosphere that can be harmful to unprotected medicines.

– The use of innovative technologies in blisters, such as radio frequency identification tags (RFID), deployed with a seal applied outside the packaging, is growing due to the potential to provide individual security throughout supply chains. Contamination of samples in blisters only occurs when the protective barrier is broken, when a single tablet or capsule is dispensed or administered.

– The growing need for compliance with safety regulations, coupled with increased demand for convenient and easy-to-use packaging products, is also expected to drive the market’s growth and results in the market vendors partnering with technology companies to introduce those features and widen their product differentiation advantages for bulk purchasers.

Recent developments in the market are –

– In January 2020 – Amcor partnered with Moda to offer innovative packaging solutions. Amcor and Moda offer multiple innovative solutions in flexible packaging and are expected to provide new resources to help gain and further strengthen Amcor’s position in the flexible packaging market.

Key Market Trends

Europe to Hold a Significant Share

– The pharmaceutical and healthcare industry holds the dominant share of the blister packaging market in Europe. The consumer goods sector is also expected to contribute a significant market share over the forecast period. Blister packaging also provides the possibility to create a compliance pack or calendar pack by labeling the prescription, to which patients can easily adhere.

– The European community has more substantial environmental incentives to use blister packaging because of the stringent regulations overusing the excess material into the packaging system. The use of blister packaging allows manufacturers to reduce packages to a minimal size. In Europe, the UK pharmaceutical industry is one of the major engines of innovation and research. The industry spends billions on R&D and employs vast numbers of highly skilled personnel for R&D roles.

– These massive investments and the proportion of skilled workers employed show how Britain is building up the pipeline of medicines and future drugs. These ongoing investments can be perceived as an excellent opportunity for the growth of blister packaging in the country.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

– Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

– Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

– Analytical Tools: The Blister Packaging Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

