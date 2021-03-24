Blinken uses Maas-Treffen for harsh criticism of Nord Stream 2 | Free press

Brussels (dpa) – New US Secretary of State Antony Blinken used his first two-way conversation with Federal Secretary of State Heiko Maas for harsh criticism of the Nord Stream 2 Baltic Sea gas pipeline.

Blinken indirectly accused Germany of playing into the hands of Russia’s efforts to endanger collective security by sticking to the project. Following discussions on the sidelines of a NATO meeting in Brussels, spokesman Ned Price said Blinken had underlined the US determination to work with allies and partners to counter Moscow’s resolve. In this regard, he had repeated the resistance to the gas pipe. The Federal Ministry of Foreign Affairs did not provide any information about Nord Stream 2 and spoke of a “very good exchange”.

Before that, there was an informal conversation between Blinken, Maas and their colleagues from France and Great Britain. The State Department announced that the “trustworthy exchange” among the group of four was about Afghanistan, Yemen and Iran. In addition, the ‘NATO 2030’ strategy process was a topic, also intended to initiate reforms for closer political cooperation between the allies.

British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab wrote on Twitter that the four NATO countries stood together as a ‘positive force’ to bring about peace in Yemen and prevent Iran from becoming a nuclear power. However, more detailed information about possible agreements between the four ministers was initially lacking.

The talks on Tuesday evening took place on the sidelines of the current meeting of NATO Foreign Ministers. Discussions on how to deal with Russia are still pending with him next Wednesday.

A few hours before the conversation with Maas – which the US State Department described as ‘short’ – Blinken had already made it clear that the US was demanding an immediate stop on Nord Stream 2 and new sanctions against companies involved in the construction.

The US demands for Nord Stream 2 are particularly explosive because the pipeline, with its two pipeline strings approximately 1,230 kilometers long, is already more than 90 percent complete. In the future, it should actually transport 55 billion cubic meters of natural gas per year from Russia to Germany.

The US justifies the rejection of the project on the grounds that its European partners are too dependent on Russian gas and already imposed sanctions on a company involved in the construction in January. Pipeline advocates, on the other hand, accuse the US of trying to sell its liquefied gas only better in Europe.

So far, the federal government has ruled out political intervention to stop the project. In Berlin it is argued, among other things, that a policy based on economic isolation can pose great dangers for Russia. In addition, a building ruin worth billions should be avoided. Once completed, the operation can still be banned or subject to conditions.