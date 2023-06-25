Blinken Says Wagner Rebellion in Russia Shows Cracks in Putin’s Power
Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken mentioned on Sunday that the temporary revolt led by the top of the Wagner Group, Yevgeny V. Prigozhin, revealed cracks rising in President Vladimir V. Putin’s maintain on energy and forged doubt on the way forward for his conflict in Ukraine.
“Prigozhin himself on this complete incident has raised profound questions concerning the very premises for Russia’s aggression towards Ukraine within the first place, saying that Ukraine or NATO didn’t pose a risk to Russia, which is a part of Putin’s narrative,” Mr. Blinken mentioned on CBS’s “Face the Nation.” “And it was a direct problem to Putin’s authority.”
The inner challenges dealing with Mr. Putin may additionally hinder Russia’s conflict effort, Mr. Blinken mentioned.
“To the extent that the Russians are distracted and divided, it could make their prosecution of the aggression towards Ukraine tougher,” he mentioned on ABC’s “This Week,” calling the present instability in Russia “a trigger for concern.”
Throughout a sequence of TV appearances on Sunday, Mr. Blinken mentioned the White Home was carefully monitoring developments in Russia, the place a deal struck late Saturday appeared to finish the revolt.
The deal Mr. Prigozhin struck is alleged to permit him and his fighters to flee prosecution, though U.S. leaders have no idea what’s going to occur to him or his forces, Mr. Blinken mentioned on “This Week.”
Whereas Mr. Blinken known as the upheaval “basically an inside matter for the Russians,” he positioned it in the identical framework that U.S. leaders have used for greater than a 12 months when discussing the invasion. The revolt, he mentioned, is a part of a broader “strategic defeat” that has left Russia weaker economically and militarily on account of its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.
Whereas Mr. Blinken instructed that Ukraine may make the most of the sudden instability in Russia, it’s unclear whether or not that may occur.
“It’s going to take a while, weeks, perhaps even months,” for the counteroffensive to succeed, he mentioned on NBC’s “Meet the Press.” “There are very robust defenses that the Russians have constructed up in latest months that the Ukrainians are working their manner by way of. However on the finish of the day, the underside line actually is that this, and it’s the explanation that Ukraine will prevail: That is about their land, that is about their future, that is about their freedom, not Russia’s.”
Mr. Blinken mentioned on CNN’s “State of the Union” that he spoke together with his Ukrainian counterpart, International Minister Dmytro Kuleba, on Saturday, and added that america had “labored to be sure that the Ukrainians have what they want, after they want it, to do in addition to they presumably can on the bottom.”
Though he declined to take a position on what Mr. Prigozhin’s problem to Mr. Putin’s energy could imply for the longer term, Mr. Blinken mentioned that it “raises a lot of questions that we don’t have solutions to.”
“It’s too quickly to inform precisely the place that is going to go,” he mentioned. “And I think that this can be a transferring image and we haven’t seen the final act but.”