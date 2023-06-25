Blinken Says Wagner Rebellion in Russia Shows Cracks in Putin’s Power

The deal Mr. Prigozhin struck is alleged to permit him and his fighters to flee prosecution, though U.S. leaders have no idea what’s going to occur to him or his forces, Mr. Blinken mentioned on “This Week.”

Whereas Mr. Blinken known as the upheaval “basically an inside matter for the Russians,” he positioned it in the identical framework that U.S. leaders have used for greater than a 12 months when discussing the invasion. The revolt, he mentioned, is a part of a broader “strategic defeat” that has left Russia weaker economically and militarily on account of its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

Whereas Mr. Blinken instructed that Ukraine may make the most of the sudden instability in Russia, it’s unclear whether or not that may occur.

“It’s going to take a while, weeks, perhaps even months,” for the counteroffensive to succeed, he mentioned on NBC’s “Meet the Press.” “There are very robust defenses that the Russians have constructed up in latest months that the Ukrainians are working their manner by way of. However on the finish of the day, the underside line actually is that this, and it’s the explanation that Ukraine will prevail: That is about their land, that is about their future, that is about their freedom, not Russia’s.”

Mr. Blinken mentioned on CNN’s “State of the Union” that he spoke together with his Ukrainian counterpart, International Minister Dmytro Kuleba, on Saturday, and added that america had “labored to be sure that the Ukrainians have what they want, after they want it, to do in addition to they presumably can on the bottom.”