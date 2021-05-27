Blind-mate Coaxial Connector Market Growth Outlook Beyond 2031

Blind-mate coaxial connectors are designed for module to module interconnections where multiple coaxial connectors are needed to be mated simultaneously. It is used when the access to the connection point is not possible. Blind-mate coaxial connectors are used in military applications where the electronic devices have to fit into tight spaces.

As the connectors are able to withstand the harsh vibrations and temperature, it makes the blind-mate coaxial connectors ideal for rugged field application. Also, the features of blind-mate coaxial connectors are amenable for consumer electronics. However, the expensive nature of these connectors is reducing their usage in commercial markets.

The various types of blind-mate connectors differ in terms of size, electrical characteristics, and mechanical characteristics. Majority of blind-mate coaxial connectors are designed for connections which require some mechanism to keep the mated connectors in position.

Features of blind-mate coaxial connectors driving the market

A blind-mate coaxial connector has self-aligning features which allows for misalignment while mating. The coaxial connectors mate via sliding or snapping action. Further, blind-mate coaxial connectors can operate at high frequency, achieve high electrical performance, and are highly reliable.

However, blind-mate coaxial connectors are expensive which limits their use in various markets. Different manufacturers are offering technologically advanced products which have low cost and are designed for use up to 3 or 6 GHz as opposed to the higher frequency versions between 18 to 40 GHz used in specialized applications.

Maximum Growth to be observed in the Asia Pacific Market

In terms of region, the global blind-mate coaxial connector market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa

The blind-mate coaxial connector market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at the maximum CAGR during the forecast period.

This growth is attributed to a wide range of applications in industries such as automobile, aerospace and defense, and others, adoption of advanced technologies, features of blind-mate coaxial connectors, and technological advancements in developing economies such as Japan, Taiwan, China, and others. These factors are expected to drive the demand for blind-mate coaxial connector products.

The blind-mate coaxial connector market in North America and Europe is expected to show high growth rate due to increasing competition among players. The market in Middle East & Africa is likely to show a uniform growth rate.

Key Players in the Global Market

The global blind-mate coaxial connector market is highly fragmented due to the presence of emerging players. Prominent players operating in the global market are focusing on product launch and technological developments to meet the growing demand.

Key players operating in the global blind-mate coaxial connector market include:

Amphenol

Molex

Radiall

Pasternack

HUBER+SUHNER

