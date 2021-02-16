Blended Whiskey Market skyrocketing at $84 Bn by 2028 with Diageo, Chivas Brothers of Pernod Ricard, William Grant & Sons, Bacardi & Company Limited, La Martiniquaise, The Edrington Group, Beam Suntory, Whyte & Mackay Ltd., Inver House Distillers, Louis Vuitton SE, Loch Lomond Distillery Company

Health benefit of whiskey is its high concentration of ellagic acid, a powerful antioxidant that can neutralize cancer-causing free radicals in the human body. Single malt whiskey is said to contain more antioxidants than red wine.

During 2018, exports of blended Scotch whisky grew by 5.8% to £3.04 billion (US$3.8bn), according to Her Majesty’s Revenue and Customs (HMRC) figures from the Scotch Whisky Association (SWA).

Experts say rare whisky is a good long-term bet and prices are up 582% in the last decade. When stock markets plunge, investors flock to ‘safe havens’ to protect their wealth.

Scotch Whisky exports grew by 4.4% to more than £4.9bn in 2019, with 1.3bn bottles exported to 180 markets.

A rare bottle of Scotch whisky hit the headlines this week after it was sold for a world record £1.45m at auction in London. The Macallan 1926 60-year-old single malt from cask number 263 had been described by Sotheby’s as the “holy grail” of whisky.

Top Key Players:

Diageo, Chivas Brothers of Pernod Ricard, William Grant & Sons, Bacardi & Company Limited, La Martiniquaise, The Edrington Group, Belvédère International Inc., Beam Suntory Inc., Whyte & Mackay Ltd., Inver House Distillers Ltd., LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton SE, and Loch Lomond Distillery Company.

