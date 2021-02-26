Blended Cement Market 2021| Global Industry Size, Growth, Segments and Regional Trends with Regional Forecast to 2027

MARKET INTRODUCTION

Blended cement is a uniform mix of ordinary portland cement and blending materials such as fly ash, limestone, slag, and silica fumes to enhance its properties. Blended cement improves workability, strength, durability, and chemical resistance of concrete. Blending of cement with different materials improved workability and pumpability, reduced water demand, enhanced bleed control, lower drying shrinkage and creep, improved resistance to sulfate attack and chloride penetration, and reduced potential for alkali-aggregate reaction.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The blended cement market has witnessed a significant growth owing to rapid infrastructure development in developed and developing countries. Moreover, blended cement can improve workability, strength, durability, and chemical resistance of concrete. Theses factors further propel the demand for blended cement in the construction sector. However, rising demand for environment-friendly material alternatives in the construction industry is projected to hamper the market growth over the forecast period. The introduction of new products in the market with enhanced properties is projected to create huge market opportunities for the blended cement market players.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Blended Cement Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemicals and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the blended cement market with detailed market segmentation by type, application and geography. The global blended cement market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading blended cement market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global blended cement market is segmented on the basis of type and application. On the basis of type, the blended cement market is segmented into portland cement, white cement, bone cement, and others. The blended cement market on the basis of the application is classified into residential, non-residential, infrastructure, and others.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global blended cement market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The blended cement market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the blended cement market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the blended cement market in these regions.

MARKET PLAYERS

The reports cover key developments in the blended cement market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from blended cement market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Blended cement in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the Blended cement market.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the blended cement market. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years.

Buzzi Unicem USA, Inc.

Cemex

Dyckerhoff

Geany Softech Private Limited

Heidelberg

JK Lakshmi CementLtd.

LafargeHolcim

Taiheiyo

UltraTech Cement Limited

Votorantim Cimentos

