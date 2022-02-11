Blade Runner 2049 will spawn an Amazon exclusive series

It will be the sequel to the original 19822 film and will be called Blade Runner 2099.

It might not be the biggest box-office success, but it was undoubtedly a milestone in the career of Dune director Dennis Villeneuve, who took on the daunting task of continuing the 2017 sci-fi classic Blade Runner”.

A television series is now in production based on the very scenario that Villeneuve envisioned in Blade Runner 2049, a film that will see the return of Harrison Ford, the protagonist of the original, and Ryan Gosling. According to Deadline, the production is in the hands of Amazon Studios.

Ridley Scott, who directed the original 1982 film, is executive producing on the project. The sequel is called Blade Runner 2099 and will be written by Silka Luisa, showrunner of Elisabeth Moss’ new series.

According to the American magazine, the series is classified as a priority project and possible dates for the start of production are being planned. Also on the table is the possibility of Scott returning to the director’s chair.

Adapted from a Phillip K. Dick book, the original film, a science fiction classic, is set in a futuristic Los Angeles where replicants live among humans, synthetic creatures that prove to be more dangerous than previously thought. The focus of the plot is Rick Deckard (Ford), the detective responsible for tracking the criminal replicants.

In 2017, Gosling took on the lead role in the story, which revisits the dystopian world, this time alongside characters passed to Ana de Armas, Jared Leto and Dave Bautista.