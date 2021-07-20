Black Widow now has the MCU’s saddest record

On July 7th, Black Widow was released in our darkened room. The 24th MCU film was able to enjoy a lucrative first weekend despite a joint theatrical and Disney + release (only in the US). A record number for a film since the pandemic began, but a short-lived record. And for good reason a second followed, the latter easily being considered the saddest in the MCU.

a dizzying fall for Black Widow

With the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, the film industry has seen better days. However, the previous lifting of health restrictions made it possible to benefit from a second wind. Unfortunately, the surge in Covid-19 cases is forcing the government to apply new restrictions that will no doubt deal another blow to an already lonely industry. On Wednesday, July 21st, or even from Tuesday, July 20th, dark theater lovers will meet to discover the first part of the film Kaamelott by Alexandre Astier. But earlier this month, superhero lovers discovered the heavily displaced Black Widow.

For its first weekend of release, Black Widow has raked in $ 80 million in sales. A pleasant result that only lasts for a week. And for good reason, Black Widow raised “only” $ 26 million for its second release weekend. A 67.5% drop, nothing short of the biggest drop in MCU history. A fall that was particularly displeasing to the National Association of Theater Owners. In her opinion, this sad record would be due to the joint release of the film in theaters and on Disney + Premier Access.

“While it is claimed that this impromptu exit strategy from the pandemic era was a success for Disney and concurrent releases, it does show that an exclusive theatrical release each cycle means more revenue for everyone involved

It ignores the fact that Premiere Access’s revenue is not fresh money, but comes from a more traditional PVOD window that is no longer an option. If we add to this the shortage for cinemas and the shortage for traditional PVOD, the answer to these questions will show that simultaneous release costs Disney money in terms of revenue per viewer.

If you believe NATO, Disney’s strategy would not be profitable because it would end up costing the Hollywood giants money. Furthermore, it is possible that this dizzying drop is related not only to this new method of distribution, but also to the current health context. Fans of the seventh art don’t necessarily want to gather in a closed room amid a pandemic, especially since a fourth wave is looming.

However, on top of those $ 80 million in revenue, Black Widow would have allowed Disney to raise $ 60 million through Disney +. However, Black Widow’s total score will be difficult to calculate. What remains for sure, however, is that this drop in box office receipts marks the saddest record in the MCU. Whether the latter will be beaten this year via the other House of Ideas releases namely Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, The Eternals and Spider-Man: No Way Home remains to be seen.