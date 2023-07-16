Black Sea Grain Deal in Balance as Deadline Looms Again

Talks over the renewal of a deal that permits Ukraine to export its grain throughout the Black Sea in wartime have been set to go all the way down to the wire once more, because the United Nations waited on Sunday for a response from Russia on a proposal that might revive the settlement and assist hold world grain costs secure.

The Black Sea Grain Initiative, brokered by the United Nations and Turkey, is without doubt one of the only a few areas of wartime cooperation between Ukraine and Russia. It was first agreed in summer time final yr, permitting Ukraine to restart the export of hundreds of thousands of tons of grain from its ports on the Black Sea regardless of Russia’s full-scale invasion, which started in February. However Russia has repeatedly threatened to drag out of the settlement, which has solely been renewed for brief durations. The most recent deadline for expiry is midnight Monday.

In a bid to reply one in every of Russia’s key calls for earlier than this newest deadline, the United Nations secretary normal, António Guterres, despatched a letter to President Vladimir V. Putin of Russia final week with proposals that might “take away hurdles affecting monetary transactions” by the nation’s agricultural financial institution, “and concurrently enable for the continued move of Ukrainian grain by the Black Sea,” based on a U.N. assertion.