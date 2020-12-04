Black Friday for this powerful Lenovo Legion gaming laptop and its RTX 2060

Do you want to change your laptop PC because you don’t find it powerful enough? Here’s a good plan for this Black Friday with the Lenovo Legion Y540 and its muscular configuration.

Lenovo Legion Y540: An Intel Nvidia Duo That Hurts!

This isn’t the first time we’ve come across the Lenovo Legion Y540 in good deals. It has a beautiful 15.6-inch screen with a Full HD resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels. And here’s what’s hiding under this computer’s backlit keyboard:

Processor: Intel Core i5 9300H (9th generation) with 2.4 GHz and 4.1 GHz in turbo mode RAM: 16 GB (2 x 8 GB) in DDR4 2666 MHz, graphics card: Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 with 6 GB in GDDR6, storage space: 512 GB SSD (M.2 2280 PCIe – NVM Express)

As we can see above, the Lenovo Legion Y540 can run your favorite games with ease without any greedy software. For Fortnite you have no problem, you have a constant display and FPS.

For connectivity, you can count on:

USB 3.1 Gen 1 (always on) 2 x USB 3.1 Gen 1 USB-C 3.1 Gen 1 / DisplayPort 1.2HDMIEthernetMini DisplayPortc1.4 headphone / microphone combo socket

While it was over 1100 euros, it’s exceptional at 899 euros, a very good price for a gaming laptop. Otherwise we also have a Full HD video projector from Xiaomi.

Why are you being seduced?

RTX2060 card performance Great connectivity Ultra-fast SSD storage

