Black Friday continues with this super-fast external SanDisk Extreme SSD

External SSDs are slowly democratizing and are now being offered for a few days and for Black Friday. Today it is a model from SanDisk with a capacity of 1 TB.

SanDisk Extreme: a robust and powerful SSD

We regularly get great deals on SanDisk branded microSD memory cards, but this time it’s a 1TB SSD drive.

The advantage of SSD technology is that it offers very good read and write performance at speeds of up to 550 MB / s, also thanks to the USB-C 3.1 cable that makes it compatible with many working computers. on Windows and Mac. In addition, it can also be operated with its own power supply.

Another advantage of this SanDisk Extreme SSD is that it is really rugged as it is IP55 certified. This means that she is not afraid of water (3 minutes flow) or dust. It has even been tested for damage up to 2 meters without damage.

Unlike its mechanical counterparts, it takes up very little space. It can easily be put in a small pocket.

Before Black Friday it was 199 euros, today it is 119.99 euros, an opportunity not to be missed.

Why fall for this offer?

An ultra-compact external SSD Super transfer speed SanDisk quality and robustness

