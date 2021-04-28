BKA informs political groups about the circulating “death list” | Free press

When the Bundestag voted on changes to the Infection Protection Act a week ago, there were protests outside. Now a «death list of German politicians» appears on the Internet.

Berlin (dpa) – MPs who voted in favor of the federal government’s controversial Corona emergency brake last week are under threat and hostile on the Internet.

The Federal Criminal Investigation Department (BKA) warned the parliamentary groups that the official roll-call polling list was circulating in Messenger Telegram, sometimes under the name “Death list of German politicians”. This is evident from a letter from SPD security officer Gabriele Katzmarek to her parliamentary group, which is available to the German news agency and which various media reported on Wednesday.

The BKA emphasized: “It is an individual’s post. This does not lead to an increased risk situation. “The security guards were informed as a precaution. Interior Minister Horst Seehofer (CSU) stressed:” Such things must be taken seriously, “after all, it concerns MPs. Katzmarek called on the members of the SPD group to contact if they noticed something directly or in their environment.

The vote on the Infection Protection Act in the Bundestag last Wednesday attracted a lot of attention and sometimes violent protests in front of the Reichstag building. Mandatory restrictions on public life and travel restrictions in regions with many corona infections are part of the law. 342 MPs voted in favor of the law by roll call vote. There were 250 votes against and 64 abstentions. The political groups of the Union and the SPD had previously voted in favor at second reading. AfD, FDP and Links voted against the law. The Greens abstained.

