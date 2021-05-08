Bitumen Membranes Market 2021 Analysis and Outlook – ASF SE, BMI Group, Bondall, Firestone Building Products Company, LLC, IKO PLC

Global Bitumen Membranes Market 2021-2025 is a comprehensive report which provides a detailed overview of the major driver, opportunities, challenges, current market trends and strategies impacting the Global Bitumen Membranes market in conjunction with calculation and forecast of size, share, and growth rate analysis. Combining the analysis capabilities and knowledge integration with the relevant findings, the report has foretold the robust future growth of the Bitumen Membranes market all told its geographical and merchandise segments.

The global market for bitumen membranes is expected to register a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period.

The Global Bitumen Membranes market is highly competitive and consists of a number of major players. Companies like ARDEX Group, BASF SE, BMI Group, Bondall, Firestone Building Products Company, LLC, IKO PLC, Isoltema Spa, Sika AG, Soprema International, Tiki Tar Industries India Ltd, Total among others.

Scope of the Report:

The major factor driving the market studied is growing construction activities in the Asia-Pacific region. On the flip side, the slowdown in the global automotive production and unfavorable conditions arising due to the COVID-19 outbreak are hindering the growth of the market.

The construction industry is expected to dominate the bitumen membranes market over the forecast period.

– The European region is expected to account for the largest share of the global bitumen membranes market over the forecast period.

Key Market Trends:

Construction Industry to Dominate the Demand

– Bitumen membranes are used in the construction industry for various applications, which include roofing, terraces, tank lining, podiums, below-grade structures, and basements, among others.

– Currently, the global construction industry has been growing steadily. The construction industry in the Asia-Pacific region is growing at a significant pace, with China, India, and the Southeast Asian countries being in the hotspot.

– The construction sector in India has been growing rapidly, with increased investment by the government. The Indian government’s Housing for All by 2022 initiative is also a major game-changer for the industry.

– In the North American region, the demand from the United States is expected to increase, owing to the major growth in residential, healthcare, commercial, and office buildings. The residential construction in the United States has been on the rise over the past few years.

– Therefore, the growing construction activities are expected to boost the demand for the market studied during the forecast period.

