Bitumen Market Segmentation, Forecast, Analysis, Industry Size and Share to 2027

According to the recent report published by Research Corridor, the Global Bitumen Market is expected to provide sustainable growth opportunities during the forecast period from 2020 to 2027. This latest industry research study analyzes the Bitumen market by various product segments, applications, regions and countries while assessing regional performances of numerous leading market participants.

For instance, China’s One Belt, One Road (OBOR) initiative also known as the New Silk Road project, aimed to connect Central Asia, Iran, Turkey, Eastern Europe, Southeast Asia, South Asia, Africa is expected to bring an investment of $ 1.3 trillion to road infrastructure projects which in turn is anticipated to spur the demand for bitumen during the forecast period. Furthermore, waterways is consider as the cheapest source of transport of goods. Thus, growing international trade is also increasing the demand for sea transport which in turn is driving the demand for ships subsequently increasing the water proofing solutions using bitumen. Beside these, growing urbanization in emerging economies including China, India, Brazil, etc. fueling the demand for electricity, buildings, water tanks, etc. is also driving the demand for bitumen based water proofing solutions.

The report titled “Bitumen Market – Global Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities, and Forecast – 2020 – 2027” offers a holistic view of the Bitumen industry encompassing numerous stakeholders including raw material suppliers, providers, distributors, consumers and government agencies, among others. Furthermore, the report includes detailed quantitative and qualitative analysis of the global Bitumen market considering market history, product development, regional dynamics, competitive landscape, and key success factors (KSFs) in the industry.

The report includes a deep-dive analysis of key countries including the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Germany, France, China, Japan, India, Australia, Mexico, Brazil and South Africa, among others. Thereby, the report identifies unique growth opportunities across the world based on trends occurring in various developed and developing economies.

Bitumen Market report summarizes the positive growth rate in upcoming years, and market size with competitive analysis. Our experts have analyzed the historical data to compare with the current market scenario to calculate the market growth in the coming years. The study provides an exhaustive report that includes an executive summary, scope, and forecast of the market.

The global bitumen market for the purpose of this study is studied for grade type and application. Paving grade, hard grade, oxidizing grade, bitumen emulsions, and polymer modified bitumen are the prime bitumen grade considered in the grade type segmentation. Additionally, road construction, waterproofing, adhesives, insulation and others are key applications of bitumen.

The Bitumen Market Segmentation:

By Grade Type:

Paving Grade

Hard Grade

Oxidized Grade

Bitumen Emulsions

Polymer Modified Bitumen

By Application:

Road Construction

Waterproofing

Adhesives

Insulation

Others

By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

List of Key companies:

Royal Dutch Shell plc.

Athabasca Oil Corporation

Energy Corporation

ExxonMobil

Marathon Oil Corporation

NuStar Energy

Nippon Oil Corporation

Petróleos Mexicanos Nynas AB

Sinopec Limited.

Suncor Energy

