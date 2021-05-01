Bitter record: more than 400,000 new infections in India | Free press

New Delhi (dpa) – India was the first country in the world to register more than 400,000 new infections with the corona virus in one day.

Over the same period, more than 3,500 people died from Covid-19 on Saturday, according to figures from the Ministry of Health.

Hospitals and crematoriums are overcrowded. In the South Asian country of more than 1.3 billion inhabitants, there is a shortage of medical oxygen, medicines and vaccine doses – even though India is one of the largest vaccine producers in the world.

India has been breaking its own bitter records for days: there were a total of 401,993 new corona infections in one day, according to the ministry. This was the ninth day in a row that the country hit a record high. More than 19 million people have been infected there since the start of the pandemic. With nearly 212,000 dead, India ranks fourth in the world, behind the US, Brazil and Mexico.

According to a government plan, all adults should be vaccinated from this Saturday. However, several Indian states reported that they were out of vaccine doses or had already run out of them. So far only people over 45 are entitled to vaccination. According to the information, about ten percent of them have received at least one dose of vaccine so far.

Several countries, including Germany, the US, Great Britain and Japan, have pledged support for India. On Saturday evening, an Air Force plane with 120 fans reached the capital, New Delhi. An Air Force spokesperson said there were 13 medical soldiers on board the machine, which is usually also used by Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) and members of the government. The oxygen production plant is so large that it will be delivered in two transport aircraft next week. Medicines must also be delivered.

A first batch of the Sputnik V vaccine, recently approved in India, was shipped from Russia. The delivery arrived in Hyderabad on Saturday, Russian state-owned direct investment fund RDIF announced on Twitter. Information on the amount was initially not provided. Russia has already flown fans, oxygen-generating equipment and medicines to India. In India itself, vaccine production will increase in the coming months.

The US and Australia are now holding back travelers from India. In the United States, the measure will take effect on Tuesday, according to a decree by US President Joe Biden. Foreigners who have been in India in the past 14 days will not be allowed to enter. US citizens, diplomats, foreigners with permanent residency in the US and certain other groups of people are excluded.

In Biden’s order, it said the measure was on the advice of the US health authority CDC. “The Republic of India is responsible for more than a third of new global cases.” Various variants of the coronavirus were also circulating in the country.

Australian authorities went on to say, according to media reports, their own citizens entering from India are being sentenced to imprisonment of up to five years or hefty fines of up to 66,000 Australian dollars (about 42,000 euros). About 9,000 Australians are currently waiting in India to travel home. Thanks to strict measures, Australia has so far got through the pandemic slightly.

Meanwhile, India reported another fire on a ward for Covid 19 patients on Saturday. At least 18 people died in the state of Gujarat. The cause of the fire has not yet been definitively clarified. It wasn’t until April that at least 13 corona patients died in a fire in an intensive care unit north of Mumbai.