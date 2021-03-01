Bitcoin Technology Market Size Status and Global Outlook 2021 to 2026 | Blockstream Corporation Inc., Coinbase Inc., Coinify ApS

Bitcoin Technology Market Research Report provides a detailed evaluation of the business vertical in question, alongside a brief overview of the industry segments. An exceptionally workable estimation of the present industry scenario has been delivered in the study, and the Bitcoin Technology market size with regards to the revenue and volume have also been mentioned. In general, the research report is a compilation of key data with regards to the competitive landscape of this vertical and the multiple regions where the business has successfully established its position. This research report also provides post COVID-19 impact analysis of the Bitcoin Technology industry.

The bitcoin technology market registered a CAGR of 8.3% over the forecast period 2021 – 2026. The true size and nature of the Bitcoin market are determined by the transaction volume data. The global bitcoin technology market was valued at USD 273 million, in 2018. Due to the zero risk of inflation, bitcoin is trending over the years. The bitcoin system was created with the sole purpose of being finite. Thus, without the possibility of issuing excess currency, the threat of inflation comes down to almost zero. This point benefits both the seller and the buyer.

Top Leading Companies of Global Bitcoin Technology Market are Blockstream Corporation Inc., Coinbase Inc., Coinify ApS, Unocoin Technologies Pvt Limited, Bitstamp Ltd., itBit Trust Company LLC, Blockchain Luxembourg SA, Kraken (Payward Inc.), BitPay Inc., Plutus Financial Inc. (ABRA)

Market Overview

BFSI to Occupy the Largest Market Share

– A bitcoin payment is faster, cheaper, safer and less volatile than the local currencies in many countries. Therefore, it can be used in these countries for storing values, besides being used to pay for many products and services around the world and on the Internet.

– The utility of bitcoin is that financial transactions no longer require any central authority and are immediately validated, cleared and settled. Bitcoin technology appears to be an innovation that promises a major change for capital markets and other financial services.

– Banks are keen to take the opportunity to reduce transaction costs and the amount of paper that they process. Bitcoin can potentially save banks billions in cash by dramatically reducing processing costs.

– For instance, in August 2019, Uruguaybased Bantotal, a core banking service provider that services over 60 different financial institutions across 14 different countries collaborated with cryptocurrency exchange Bitex, to facilitate cross-border payments over the Bitcoin blockchain. Additionally, Ohio is the first state in the United States to accept Bitcoin tax payments, and BitPays platform enables the transactions.

– Financial institutions have also grown eager to create investment products around cryptocurrencies. Bitcoin futures allows one to buy a future amount of Bitcoin at todays price.

– According to Coin ATM Radar, as of March 2019, the main manufacturers of the Bitcoin ATMs were Genesis Coin and General Bytes, with 31.5 % and 31.4 % of the market share, respectively. The number of global bitcoin ATMs is also on the rise.

Competitive Landscape

– June 2019 – Facebook announced its new Libra cryptocurrency, which will let users make purchases or send money to people with virtually no fees either online or at local exchange points like grocery stores.

– March 2019 – Venezuelan Government launched crypto remittance service, where remittances can be sent using two types of currency litecoin and bitcoin. The service was launched by the Superintendency of Cryptoassets and Related Activities, Venezuela’s main crypto regulator, which has also set a monthly limit and a commission per transaction.

– January 2019 – Blockstream entered a joint venture called Crypto Garage with Japanese fintech industry heavyweights Digital Garage and Tokyo Tanshi. It is dedicated to building Bitcoin and blockchain solutions for the Japanese institutional market.

