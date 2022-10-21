Bitcoin Group SE May Acquire 268-Year-Old German Bank

Bitcoin Group SE is contemplating a $19.6 million bid for Bankhaus von der Heydt, a 268-year-old German financial institution that has struggled to maneuver into the cryptocurrency sector.

Considered one of Germany’s first lenders to supply digital asset buying and selling and custody companies, Bankhaus von der Heydt, had difficulties managing prices. The financial institution had been in talks with potential consumers following a failed take care of crypto-derivatives alternate BitMEX.

Bankhaus von der Heydt isn’t the primary financial institution Bitcoin Group has acquired. The funding agency additionally owns Futurum Financial institution AG, which controls the cryptocurrency buying and selling platform Bitcoin.de. It additionally has a 50% stake in Sineus Monetary Companies GmbH, which is regulated by the Federal Monetary Supervisory Authority (BaFin). BaFin should approve any deal to buy the financial institution.

Bankhaus von der Heydt is without doubt one of the oldest banks on this planet. Its curiosity in cryptocurrency was doubtless an try and sustain with the instances. Final yr, Bankhaus von der Heydt partnered with Fireblocks to develop its digital asset banking companies. Even so, the financial institution was reluctant to speculate extra capital within the undertaking with no new revenue supply. Some imagine the financial institution will likely be compelled to close down with no purchaser, as they lately canceled servicing contracts with a number of crypto funds.