Bismaleimide (BMI) Market from Key End-use Sectors to Surge in the Near Future

According to Our Research analysis, bismaleimide resins are a relatively young class of thermosetting polymers that are gaining acceptance by industry because they combine a number of unique features including excellent physical property retention at elevated temperatures and in wet environments, almost constant electronica properties over a wide range of temperatures and no flammability properties. Bismaleimide resin has become a leading class of thermosetting polyimides, though its share in PI is not as large as PEI, etc.

Bismaleimide (BMI) Resins can be divided into two categories– bismaleimide resin powder and bismaleimide resin solution. Bismaleimide resin powder’s production market share accounted for the highest proportion, with a figure of 76.65% in 2017, bismaleimide resin solution account for 23.35%.

Currently, the global bismaleimide market is worth over $130 Million, according to our survey. Global volumes grew at an average annual rate of 1.83% in the 2012 to 2016 years. The industry is highly fragmented in terms of products, end uses and suppliers, but its markets can broadly be categorized as composites, adhesive and moldings.

Europe is the biggest contributor to the Bismaleimide (BMI) Resins revenue market, accounted for 50.01% of the total global market with a revenue of 68.96 million USD in 2017, followed by North America, 39.95% with a revenue of 55.09 million USD.

Evonik is the largest company in the global Bismaleimide (BMI) Resins market, accounted for 25.06% of the revenue market share in 2017, followed by Hexcel and Huntsman, accounted for 17.64% and 13.79% of the revenue market share in 2017.

The price of bismaleimide resin is low compared with other polyimide, but higher than epoxy resin. In the future, the price of bismaleimide would decrease, making it more competitive in advanced polymer market. The global bismaleimide production value will increase to 137.01 Million USD in 2022, from 138.93 Million USD in 2016. It is estimated that the global bismaleimide demand will develop with an average growth rate of around 2.45% in the coming five years.

The World Market Report Bismaleimide (BMI) included with Regal Intelligence is based on the year 2020. This Bismaleimide (BMI) Industry report covers manufacturers (globally and nationally), suppliers and suppliers, regions, product type, product variations, and application for the speculative period. The analysis provides long-term data on aspects such as market trends and improvements, factors, restrictions, progress, and changes in market capital structure Bismaleimide (BMI).

The report provides a brief overview of the market by examining different definitions and different segments of the company. Nevertheless, the applications of enterprise structure and chain are provided by an intensive statistical research perspective. In addition, the main strategic activities in the Bismaleimide (BMI) market started with key players, which include product improvement, mergers and acquisitions, associations, and so on which is part of this report.

The most important manufacturers covered in this report:

Evonik

Hexcel

Huntsman

Cytec Solvay

HOS-Technik

Renegade Materials

ABROL

Qinyang Chemical

The Important Types of this industry are:

Bismaleimide Resin Powder

Bismaleimide Resin Solution

The Important Applications of this industry are:

Aviation

Automotive

Military

Electronics

The Bismaleimide (BMI) market report presents a five-year trend study, as in the baseline review and the previous year’s review, which shows the size, market volume, and market share for key areas. Moreover, the market Bismaleimide (BMI) has been fragmented in areas of North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the rest of the world (ROW).

Furthermore, the Bismaleimide (BMI) market includes a section for the portfolio of items, which steals production, income, price, and market share, and growth rate based on the diversification of items. It also looks at the volume of sales, the industry-wide share, and the application/end-customer-based development rate for each application. The product improvement also integrates SWOT and PEST analysis to understand the regional market of the article division.

The report provides information on the Bismaleimide (BMI)-industry distribution by type, application, and location. The report presents development approaches and plans, government directives, manufacturing procedures, and cost structure. It also addresses specialized information, manufacturing plant analysis, and raw material source analysis of the market, while clarifying which item has the most outstanding entry, net revenue, and R&D status.

A quick look at the table of contents:

Part 1 – Snapshot of the market: Market Definition, Specifications, and Classification of Bismaleimide (BMI) market, Features, Scope, and Applications.

Part 2 – Analysis of Product Costs and Prices: The Structure of Manufacturing Cost, Cost of Raw Material and Suppliers, Manufacturing Process, Structure of Industrial chain.

Part 3 – Market Demand and Supply Analysis: Commercial Production, Capacity and Date, Manufacturing Plants Distribution, R&D Status and Technology Source, Raw Materials Sources Analysis;

Part 4- Forces that keep the marketplace going

Part 5 and 6- Analysis of Regional Market: North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, and India

Part 7 and 8 – Modern structure

Part 9 – Analysis of Market Trend, Regional Market Trend, Market Trend according to Product Kind

Part 10­­- Bismaleimide (BMI) Trading channel, merchants, brokers, suppliers, Research Findings and Conclusion, informative supplement and information source.

