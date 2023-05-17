Bird Flu Vaccine Authorized for Emergency Use in California Condors

The Information

Federal officers have granted emergency approval to a fowl flu vaccine to be used in California condors, an company of the U.S. Division of Agriculture introduced on Tuesday.

The transfer comes after greater than a dozen of the birds, that are critically endangered, just lately died from the virus, generally known as H5N1. Worldwide, there are fewer than 600 California condors, which may have wingspans of almost 10 toes. The emergency approval is “an try to stop extra deaths of those birds,” stated the company, the Animal and Plant Well being Inspection Service.

It’s not but clear when California condors will start getting vaccinated, however the endeavor will begin with captive birds, stated Dr. Carlos Sanchez, the pinnacle veterinarian on the Oregon Zoo, which has a condor breeding program and plans to vaccinate a few of its birds. The condors might be intently monitored to be sure that the vaccine is protected and efficient. “However as you may think about, all this must occur quick so we don’t lose extra birds,” he stated.