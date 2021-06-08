Birch Sap Market Analysis, Strategies and Growth Opportunities, Forecast, 2020-2027

Birch sap also is known as birch water or birch juice is obtained from the various species of birch trees such as white birch, silver birch, downy birch, and others. It is a natural forest product and is utilized for direct consumption, fermentation, and processing. It is a traditional product obtained from natural sources since an era and is famous in the northern hemisphere. The harvesting and production of birch sap are mostly done in Finland, Russia, Belarus, Ukraine, Latvia, Estonia, Canada, USA, China, Poland, and Romania. Birch sap is colorless, slightly opalescent, and sweet-tasting liquid, which is available seasonally in the birch trees and is consumed traditionally during the spring season.Birch sap has high nutritional value and medicinal properties, which is serving as a factor for using birch sap in manufacturing value-added products such as birch syrup, candies, birch beer, flavored drinks, and others.

COVID-19 Scenario Analysis:

The coronavirus pandemic has impacted the procurement of birch sap due to transport restrictions in various countries.

The global supply chain has affected due to the export and import ban being implemented, which has negatively impacted the processing plants and cultivators of birch sap.

The distribution channels have shut down due to the lockdown scenario and have declined the sales of birch sap products, in turn affecting the revenue of the birch sap market.

The winter season in which the birch sap is extracted from the birch trees has minimal mobility activities due to the pandemic, which has reduced the production and supply of birch sap.

Top Impacting Factors: Market Scenario Analysis, Trends, Drivers and Impact Analysis

Birch sap is traditionally produced and consumed in many countries but due to technological advancements the extraction of birch sap and further processing have improved and gained a new trend in the market. The tree water has been proven beneficial since olden times and is becoming a requirement for well being and good health. The increase in health consciousness and healthy diet awareness, improvement in technology and food equipment, high nutritional value and medicinal properties of birch sap, investment in R&D, increased awareness about traditional products, the surge in requirement of health drinks, value addition of birch sap, use of birch sap as an ingredient in various products, inclination towards organic products, enhancement in taste and flavor of birch sap products, commercial production of birch sap, the surge in the use of traditional medicines, increasing number of healthy food specialty stores, and enhanced quality of the product are the key drivers which leads growth of global birch sap market. However, persisting traditional practices, the effect on the tree heath and forest, short period of extraction of birch sap from trees, low shelf life, and bitter taste of sap after few weeks of extraction hinder the market growth.

The global birch sap market trends are as follows:

Nutritional value of birch sap

Birch sap is extracted by puncturing holes in the birch trees and connecting it to the containers which can collect the natural sap. There is an increase in the awareness about the traditional sap with the requirement of healthy vegan drinks in the market. Earlier, birch sap has been used as a natural antidote for conditions such as scurvy, liver and kidney diseases, stomach infections, digestion, gall stones, skin diseases, and others. The commercial production and processing of birch sap have increased its use in food and beverages, pharmaceutical, cosmetics, and personal care products. Birch sap consists of high bioactive compounds such as 17 amino acids, glucose, fructose, calcium, potassium, magnesium, proteins, antioxidants, minerals, heterosides such as betuloside and monotropitoside, vitamins, and others.

Recently, there has been an increase in the use of birch sap in pharmaceutical industries due to its low calories, low carbohydrate, and high nutrient amount for controlling bone development, spinal bone loss, oxidative damage of cells, heart diseases, diabetes, cancer, osteoporosis, inflammation, and others. Food & beverages are being prepared from birch sap such as sap water with electrolytes and various flavors, birch beer, fermented drink, wine, concentrates, and as an ingredient for other food products.

