Biotherapeutics Cell Line Development Market Worth Biggest Revenue of US$100 mn by 2028 with Leading Key Players: Becton Dickinson and Co. and Beckman Coulter. Boehringer Ingelheim Pharma GmbH & Co KG., CMC Biologics, Catalent Inc.

Over the past few years, the demand for biotherapeutics has witnessed a significant rise, thanks to the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes, rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, and multiple sclerosis. This growth in the demand for biotherapeutics, together with the imminent launch of several biopharmaceutical drugs, has created a substantial demand for cell line development.

The global market for is estimated to with the opportunity in biotherapeutics cell line development will rise from US$56 mn in 2019 to nearly US$100 mn by 2028, rising at a CAGR of +7% between 2021 and 2028.

Prominent Key Players:-

Becton Dickinson and Co. and Beckman Coulter. Boehringer Ingelheim Pharma GmbH & Co KG., CMC Biologics, Catalent Inc., Lonza Group Ltd., ProBioGen AG, Partec, SAFC, Sony Biotechnology Inc., Selexis SA, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. are some of the other prominent market participants.

Global Biotherapeutics Cell Line Development Market by region: Asia-Pacific [China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia], Europe [Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland], North America [United States, Canada, Mexico], Middle East & Africa [GCC, North Africa, South Africa], South America [Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru]

In This Study, The Years Considered To Estimate The Size Of Biotherapeutics Cell Line Development Market Are As Follows:

History Year: 2015-2020

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Year 2021 to 2028

