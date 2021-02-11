Biotechnology Market 2021 estimated to reach US$ 471,336.4 Mn by 2025 | Top Companies Analysis-Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Merck KGaA, PerkinElmer, Inc., Agilent Technologies etc.

The global biotechnology market estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.5% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2025. The market for biotechnology was valued at USD 218,012.1 Mn in 2017 and is estimated to reach US$ 471,336.4 Mn by 2025.

The major players operating in the biotechnology market include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Merck KGaA, PerkinElmer, Inc., Agilent Technologies, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Danaher, QIAGEN, BD, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Illumina, Inc. and among others. The global biotechnology market is highly competitive and driven by large number of novel product launches and approvals. For instance, in April 2017, Illumina, Inc. introduced BaseSpace Informatics Suite, used to accelerate genomic data analysis for sequence lab.

The global biotechnology market is segmented on the basis of technology and application and geography. On the basis of technology, the biotechnology market is segmented into DNA sequencing, fermentation, cell based assay, nanobiotechnology, chromatography, PCR technology, tissue engineering and regeneration and others. On the basis of application, the biotechnology market is segmented into industrial/bio processing, bioinformatics, food & agriculture, health, natural resource & environment and others.

The biotechnology market is aimed to describe, define and estimate the forecast for market size of the biotechnology till 2025. The report strategically analyzes macro and micro-markets to entail the major factors impacting the growth of the global biotechnology market. The market report for biotechnology is appropriate to cater the needs and demands of various stakeholders that include pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical companies in the form of research services.

North America is expected to be the dominant region in the global biotechnology market. This dominance is primarily driven by rising demand for innovative products from biopharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, significant presence of key market players and extensive R&D activities conducted by various academic and research institutes in the region. Additionally, increasing focus on advanced method incorporation in healthcare, growing government and private initiatives for promotion of precision medicine and massive funds from government and private bodies for genomic research is also expected to propel the growth for the North America market. On the other hand, Asia Pacific is expected to witness significant growth in the biotechnology market owing to factors such as availability of highly skilled, efficient & large number of human resources, and streamlining government policies resulting in high investments for biotechnology sector in the region.

The report offers key drivers that propel the growth in the global Biotechnology market. These insights help market players in devising strategies to gain market presence. The research also outlined the restraints of the market. Insights on opportunities are mentioned to assist market players in taking further steps by determining the potential in untapped regions.

This report focuses on the global Biotechnology market with the future forecast, growth opportunity, key market, and key players. The study objectives are to present the Biotechnology market development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, and Central & South America.

