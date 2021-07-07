Biotech Ingredients Market 2021 Trends, Covid-19 Impact Analysis, Supply Demand Scenario and Growth Prospects Survey till 2028 investigated in the latest research

The global biotech ingredient market was valued at $51.3 billion in 2020, and is anticipated to generate $75.3 billion by 2028. The market is projected to experience growth at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2021 to 2028.

Biotech ingredients are compounds that consist of components with natural extracts, essential oils, and bio-engineered substances. These compounds are found in animals, plants, micro-organisms, and any natural living organisms. These complex structures are produced through processes such as hybridoma and genetic engineering.

Biotech ingredients are experiencing high demand over synthetic ingredients marking a huge shift in consumer base. This is attributed to rise in awareness among consumers regarding health benefits from organic and herbal medicines. Moreover, use of generic medicines has also increased significantly as current lifestyles, stress, and working habits have led to various health concerns, which acts as a driving factor for generic medicines. Increase in demand for generic medicines have also led to increase in shift toward use of biotech ingredients. In addition, rise in consumption in the food & beverages industry and various health supplements also drive growth of the biotech ingredients market growth. However, unavailability of raw materials acts as restraint for the biotech ingredients market growth.

Request for a FREE sample of this market research report@ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=AMR1755

The biotech ingredient market is segmented on the basis of type, product, application, and region. Depending on type, the market is segmented into active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) and biosimilars. By product, it is categorized into monoclonal antibodies, vaccines, hormones & growth factors, cytokines, fusion proteins, therapeutic enzymes, and blood factors. By expression systems, it is divided into mammalian expression systems, microbial expression systems, yeast expression systems, plant expression systems, and insect expression systems. Region-wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa).

The key players operating in the market are Pfizer Inc., Novartis International AG, Merck & Co., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Mylan, Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim, Sanofi, AbbVie, Eli Lilly and Company, and AstraZeneca plc. The players in the market have adopted several strategies, such as type launch and business expansion, to sustain the market competition.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– The report provides extensive qualitative and quantitative analysis of the current trends and future estimations of the biotech ingredients market from 2020 to 2027 to determine the prevailing opportunities.

– Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided.

– The biotech ingredients market forecast and estimations are based on factors impacting the market growth, in terms of value.

– Profiles of leading players operating in the market are provided to understand the global competitive scenario.

– The report provides extensive qualitative insights on the significant segments and regions exhibiting favorable biotech ingredients market share.

– The biotech ingredients market size is provided in terms of revenue.

– The report provides an in-depth analysis of the forecast along with the current and future biotech ingredients market trends.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Type

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients

Biosimilars

By Product

Monoclonal Antibodies

Vaccines

Hormones and Growth Factors

Cytokines

Fusion Proteins

Therapeutic Enzymes

Blood Factors

By Expression Systems

Mammalian Expression Systems

Microbial Expression Systems

Yeast Expression Systems

Plant Expression Systems

Insect Expression Systems

By Region

North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o Australia

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

o Brazil

o South Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o Rest of LAMEA

Send a request to Report Ocean to understand the structure of the complete report @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=AMR1755

Key Players

o Pfizer Inc.

o Novartis International AG

o Merck & Co.

o Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

o Mylan, Inc.

o Boehringer Ingelheim

o Sanofi

o AbbVie

o Eli Lilly and Company

o AstraZeneca plc